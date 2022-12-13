Read full article on original website
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas giveaway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club revved its engines up once again to give back to the community. Sunday, they gave food to families in Albany and surrounding counties. Since it’s the holiday season, they also surprised families with toys and gifts. “I’m very thankful that...
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
Albany coat drive continues as near-record low temperatures approach
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frigid temperatures in next week’s forecast are creating concern amongst South Georgia families who don’t have winter coats to keep them warm. Sunday morning was the first freeze in a month. Later this week into the Christmas holiday, it’s going to get even colder. Temperatures could get below 20 degrees in Albany for the first time since January 2015. Local coat drives have stepped in to fill that need for families.
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
Albany and Dougherty Co. make progress in LOST funding split
WALB Investigates: The safety and accessibility of Kratom. APD issues alert on neighborhood robbery suspect, some on edge. Ken Veilands was the Darton State College women’s soccer coach from 2000-2016. National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST. National...
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
Christmas giveaway hosted at Thomasville’s the Bottom
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The third annual Christmas at the Bottom was hosted at the Amphitheater this year. Worldwide Ministries Church of Christ teamed up with Southern Elite Riderz to give out free toys, books, clothes and even Christmas hams—all inspired by the early Christmas spirit. “Anywhere from $5,000 donations...
Tifton enforcing additional safety measures at Fulwood Park after shooting incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Tifton are increasing its safety measures at Fulwood Park due to a recent incident where two unknown men shot at a Tifton school teacher’s passenger side window. The report explained the victim simply came to the park to walk her dog while...
Tifton leaders increasing safety protocols following Fulwood Park incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Safety is at the top of Tifton leaders’ minds following a recent incident at Fulwood Park. On the night of Nov. 18, two men approached a woman in her car at Fulwood Park. “She became suspicious when they tried to get her to roll down...
Update: 1 killed in Saturday Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. A 44-year-old male was killed in the shooting. According to dispatch, no arrests have...
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
Headphones stolen, store glass door broken in Albany Dollar General burglary
Dougherty County police are investigating after a burglary at the Dollar General Thursday morning. Police arrived to the store located in the 5700 block of Newton Road around 8:15 a.m. and cleared the building. Officials say that approximately sixty dollars worth of gaming head phones were taken and there was...
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old in South Georgia was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday. Tyler Griner was charged as an adult in the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. “We had a 14-year-old charged with adult crimes and we have the family who very unexpectedly...
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
APD issues alert on neighborhood robbery suspect, some on edge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are warning people in some Albany neighborhoods about a man who is violently robbing people. There is one suspect at this time. The Albany Police Department said he is a heavy-set, older black man, with either short hair or bald, and may be seen driving a black SUV.
Decatur Co. man sentenced to 10 years on stolen gun charges
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following sentencing on a felony gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia. James Currin, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release...
APD: Missing teen found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing teenager with autism. Tyshawn Riley, 13, was last seen in the 500 block of 5th Avenue and was reported missing on Tuesday. He has been found safe.
