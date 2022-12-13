Read full article on original website
Defense One
The Army Brief: New Spy Plane / Training Ukraine / Toxic Base Water
Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Spy plane. Defense One’s Marcus Weisgerber was invited to see the Leidos ARTEMIS before it was handed over to the U.S. Army for use as its newest spy plane. The plane, which uses antennas and computers to intercept and decipher enemy communications was built “to monitor the complex communications of an adversary nation-state from standoff distance,” Weisgerber writes. Read on, here.
Defense One
The Naval Brief: Amphib name; Moskva vs. Neptune missiles; ‘The Threat Within’; and more…
Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. USS Fallujah. The America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will be named USS Fallujah to memorialize the two 2004 battles during the Iraq war, Defense One reports. Construction is expected to begin soon on the ship, which will be the first named for a post-9/11 operation.
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Kyiv bracing for Russian offensive; WH thinks Ukraine can retake Crimea; The Army's new spy plane; $858B NDAA heads to Biden's desk; And a bit more.
At least half of Ukraine is without power after Russia launched another 76 missiles at its democratic neighbor on Friday. Ukraine’s military says 72 cruise missiles and four guided air-to-surface missiles were used in Friday’s barrage, which was trimmed down to 16 missiles after Kyiv says it shot down 60 of the projectiles with anti-aircraft and air defense weapons. Some of the missiles appear to have been visible from a passenger plane flying over Moldova on Friday; see that video shared on Twitter by European outlet Visegrád 24.
Defense One
US To Expand Ukraine Training Mission Early Next Year
The United States military will expand its training program for Ukrainian forces to include joint maneuver and combined arms operations, as early as next month, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday. U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command’s Seventh Army Training Command will train the Ukrainian troops at ranges...
Defense One
Why Congress Can’t Stop the CIA From Working With Forces That Commit Abuses
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. For more than two decades, the U.S. military has been barred from providing training and equipment to foreign security forces that commit “gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.”
Defense One
A Wireless Intelligence Community ‘On The Horizon,' Official Says
Some wireless devices—phones, tablets, or maybe even smart watches—could soon be welcome inside secure facilities, according to an intel official. “I think it's inevitable, in terms of the incorporation of wireless, into our community, into our facilities,” Douglas Cossa, the chief information officer for the Defense Intelligence Agency said Thursday. “I mean, when you look at it, look at all the technology you're driving in with through the gate, even what's on your car, your key fob, it's just inevitable that we're going to have to face that.”
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Ukraine thwarts drone attack on Kyiv; US mulls Patriot battery for Ukraine; American released from Russian captivity; Mike Rogers's culture wars; And a bit more.
For the first time in Russia’s ongoing 294-day invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymir Zelenskyy says his troops in Kyiv were able to shoot down all elements of an attempted aerial attack from Moscow’s military. That allegedly included 13 Iranian-made Shahed-136 and 131 drones fired “from the direction of the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov,” according to Ukraine’s military. “More than 10” of those drones were “detected by radar means” in two different waves before they were destroyed. “Wreckage from the intercepted drones damaged an administrative building and four residential buildings,” the Associated Press reports. Fortunately, no one appears to have died from the Wednesday attacks.
Defense One
Inside the Army’s Newest Spy Plane
From a distance, the all-white business jet parked neatly in a hangar underneath a giant American flag looks a lot like the other sleek, luxurious private planes arriving and departing from this Virginia airport. But inside, this plane is far more working class. The cabin, full of server racks, looks...
Defense One
The Saudi-China Deal Tells Us What Autocracies Want From Each Other
The new strategic-partnership agreement between China and Saudi Arabia illustrates how autocracies are finding common cause in resisting Western pressure on human rights, even if they sometimes find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict. The agreement—between China, which is aligned with Russia, and Saudi Arabia, a bitter rival of...
