Take That, Tristan! Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Intense Workout & Displays Her Revenge Body

By Jaclyn Roth
 5 days ago
Revenge body! Khloé Kardashian revealed her intense workout via social media after declaring that she's happy to be on her own .

On Monday, December 12, the starlet, 38, shared a slew of videos to her Instagram Story in which she is seen working out with her trainer Don-A-Matrix.

"10 min stair warm up. Pick a level that is challenging but steady," she wrote as she can be seen on a rower. "2 mins on the rower 10 times. We do weight lifting sets in between."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then shared a video of herself lifting some weights. "20 sets 5 times @donamatrixtraining," she wrote. "We did some sets of 20 and some sets of 10 weighted squats @donamatrixtraining my legs were dying from the @hydrow and all of this nonsense."

"20 ab rolls," she noted of her floor exercise. "10 fully extended 10 pulses. We did this 5 times. Remember we do 2 minutes of rowing between every rep."

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian, who recently welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate , isn't looking to get into a relationship anytime soon — especially after Tristan Thompson cheated on her multiple times. (The former flames also share daughter True .)

On Monday, December 2, the former TV host shared an inspirational quote.

"One thing about me, I can vibe alone. Happily," the upload read. "My solitude is my power. That's why I'm unf**kwithable."

"Stop populating your life with those unworthy of your time and care," the quote stated. "Start dedicating more to those who deserve to be there."

A few days before, Kardashian made it clear she's learned her lesson from prior relationships. "You can’t make someone love you ," the quote read.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SHOWS OFF DAUGHTER TRUE PUSHING HER BABY BROTHER DURING SUNNY STROLL

Though the basketball star, 31, and Kardashian didn't work out, it seems like she is ready to move on for good. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” the Good American co-founder said on The Kardashians . “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out .”

CB77369
4d ago

I’m unlikely to believe you’ve put in all the work to get that body when u look at the before and after pictures of your face.

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

