Opponents advise Washington Supreme Court: toss capital gains tax

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks before signing a bill into law in Tukwila, Wash., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, that levies a new capital gains tax on high profit stocks, bonds and other assets for some residents of Washington state. Ted S. Warren / AP

(The Center Square) – Next year, the Washington State Supreme Court is expected to decide the constitutionality of the state’s controversial new capital gains income tax. Passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, the statewide tax places a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, and businesses.

On July 13, the state Supreme Court agreed to take direct review of the case at Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s request, bypassing the Court of Appeals, following Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber’s March 1 ruling the tax adopted last year is an unconstitutional graduated income tax.

Huber ruled that the capital gains income tax “is declared unconstitutional and invalid, and therefore, is void and inoperable as a matter of law.”

Last month the state Supreme Court issued a stay that allows the Department of Revenue to administer and collect the tax, despite Huber’s ruling against the tax.

Several organizations in Washington have filed amicus briefs against the tax, arguing not only will it discourage businesses from coming to the state, but that it also runs afoul of the state constitution and plays fast and loose with definitions.

On Monday, the Business Industry Association of Washington and the Washington Retail Association filed a 27-page “friend of the court” brief saying thousands of family business owners in the state would be harmed if the tax is found to pass constitutional muster.

“[The tax] will discourage entrepreneurs and out-of-state companies from forming new businesses in our state," the brief says. “No rational business owner wants to operate in an environment of legal uncertainty, under a tyrannical legislature that ignores constitutional limits on its power.”

The brief also states, “It bears restatement: ESSB 5096 will harm Washington businesses by discouraging investment in capital assets owned by Washington residents and their companies. Business owners who live within our borders may elect not to invest in capital assets because they do not know how they will be taxed if sold or exchanged: as income, like everywhere else, or part of the privilege of living in Washington, like nowhere else.”

The same day, the Washington Policy Center think tank joined an amicus brief filed by the National Tax Economists and Policy Analysts, National Taxpayers Union Foundation, Tax Foundation, and several academic experts arguing in favor of the state’s highest court overturning the tax.

“For almost 100 years, income taxes have been unconstitutional in the state of Washington,” the brief states. “Ballot measures to allow for an income tax have been rejected by voters in 1934, 1936, 1938, 1942, 1944, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1982, and 2010.”

According to the brief, proponents are attempting to set up the tax in less-than-honest fashion.

“To circumnavigate this constitutional command, the Legislature in 2021 imposed what it calls an excise tax on capital gains income,” the brief continues. “Respondents challenged this as an income-tax-in-disguise. The Superior Court below determined this tax to be an income tax and thus unconstitutional.”

The brief points out what tax opponents contend are definitional contrivances.

“This is not just a matter of semantics,” the brief notes. “Taxes that are mislabeled violate transparency by depriving taxpayers of information needed to make meaningful choices about policy. A good tax system is one where taxpayers easily understand what a tax is and how it operates, and subterfuge about these matters prevents that.”

The state is essentially playing word games, according to the brief.

“The definition of ‘income tax’ or ‘excise tax,’ or how an excise tax inherently operates, are not mere differences of state rules,” the brief says. “Words have meaning. Washington’s Legislature may call this tax an excise tax, but because it operates like an income tax, it is an income tax and all the applicable taxpayer protections relevant to income taxes should apply.”

The constitutionality of the capital gains income tax ultimately hinges on whether it’s characterized as an income tax or an excise tax. The Washington State Constitution’s uniformity clause does not allow income to be taxed at different rates.

The state Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case, Chris Quinn, et al. vs. State of Washington, on Jan. 26, 2023.

The Center Square simultaneously published a report on the opposing amicus briefs, arguing for finding the tax constitutional.