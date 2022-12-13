ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse

FLORIDA STATE
tcbmag.com

2022 People of the Year: The Pohlads

Back before the pandemic, in the halcyon days when downtown Minneapolis vaulted from win to win, one of its nagging troubles was a lack of a true luxury hotel. “We had certain celebrities and musicians who would not overnight here,” says Mayor Jacob Frey. “They’d fly up from Chicago for the performance and fly back,” rendering the city a blank slate in the eyes of the global cultural elite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery

FLORIDA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie

In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
iheart.com

This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse

WASHINGTON STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings Restaurant Week to offer customers featured menus and discounts

The City of Hastings will be holding their Hastings Restaurant Week from Jan. 15-22. Customers will be able to try out Hastings’ selection of over 40 restaurants and access specials, featured menus and/or discounts. This celebration of Hastings’ restaurants is the first of its kind and will become an annual affair.
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Gallery: Stately brick manor overlooking downtown St. Paul lists for nearly $1.3M

A historic mansion hitting the market in St. Paul this week features dazzling skyline views of downtown and the city's prominent landmarks. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom brick manor is perched on a half-acre bluff property, where residents and guests can enjoy taking in views of the Cathedral of Saint Paul, the Minnesota Capitol, the Mississippi River Valley and the downtown skyline.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mayor Frey on downtown Minneapolis futures: "Things are changing, we've got to change with them"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last few weeks we've seen some long-standing stores announcing their closures in downtown Minneapolis.Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack are closing, and The Hilton Hotel and LaSalle Plaza are set to go up for auction. This is all happening as downtown in general is fighting to bounce back from two years of shutdowns and tough financial times. Mayor Jacob Frey says he has a plan to revive downtown's once famous shopping mecca. He appeared on WCCO's The 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk with John Lauritsen and Jennifer Mayerle. Here is the conversation they had:Jennifer Mayerle: You know, we...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

First Indigenous Miss Minnesota competes in Miss America pageant

Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever Indigenous Miss Minnesota, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Thursday night she'll compete for the title of Miss America; you can watch the Miss America Pageant at 7 p.m. Central. Evangelisto is from Hennepin County and was crowned Miss Minnesota 2022 in June....
MINNESOTA STATE

