Gov. Ron DeSantis signs property insurance, hurricane bills passed in special session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Anticipating the need for more legislation about the state’s troubled property-insurance system, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed bills intended to stabilize the insurance industry and provide $751.5 million for people and communities recovering from hurricanes. DeSantis signed the bills two days after lawmakers...
Florida jobless rate drops down to 2.6 percent
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.6 percent in November, after a brief surge in claims following Hurricane Ian. The November rate was down from 2.7 percent in October, as Gov. Ron DeSantis credited the state’s “resilience in this economy.”. COUNTYNOVEMBEROCTOBER. Alachua2.6%2.5%. Bradford 2.7%2.8%
