Florida jobless rate drops down to 2.6 percent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.6 percent in November, after a brief surge in claims following Hurricane Ian. The November rate was down from 2.7 percent in October, as Gov. Ron DeSantis credited the state’s “resilience in this economy.”. COUNTYNOVEMBEROCTOBER. Alachua2.6%2.5%. Bradford 2.7%2.8%
