WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Bubble Time Soap
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Brandy McClurg, owner of Bubble Time Soap. Bubble Time Soap is located in Hargerstown, Indiana. Visit the Facebook page here. Watch the videos to learn...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Avant Virtues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Camren Avant, founder of Avant Virtues. Camren is currently a high school student who founded his...
WISH-TV
Toby McClamroch and John Dillon
Toby McClamroch and John Dillon personify what it means to be loyal and close friends—and politics be damned. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with these two amazing Citizens of Indianapolis about their friendship, their storied CYO coaching careers, and what the passing of Rex Early means to them.
WISH-TV
1947 Fusion Eatery & Lounge highlights fine Indian dining
1947 Fusion Eatery & Lounge is an Indian restaurant like no other in the Midwest! Owner Himan Garg and head chef Kamal Chandani joined us today to prepare two dishes. Chef prepared butter chicken and saag paneer for us to enjoy! The restaurant focuses on fine Indian dining and offers something for everyone’s taste buds. They have a plethora of vegetarian options as well as seafood, traditional curries and “the best Naan in Indianapolis!”
WISH-TV
COVID-19, flu hospitalizations begin to rise as the holiday season begins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 hospitalization rates are once again on the rise concerning local doctors. Dr. Christopher Doehring, the Franciscan Health Vice President of Medical Affairs said, “We’re definitely seeing a significant increase, here at Franciscan we’ve had a doubling of our total number cases over the last three weeks or so. We’ve also seen flu rise from basically nothing to right on par with our COVID-19 population in the hospital.”
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Tips for your new kitty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with KJ McGlinn, The Kitty Correspondent to talk about tips for your new kitty.
WISH-TV
Calm wind for Monday, watching a system late week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This work week will start off quiet in central Indiana. However, things will turn more active as we get into late week. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Chilly temperatures once again with lows in the mid to upper teens. TOMORROW: Clouds increase throughout the...
WISH-TV
Clouds decrease for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another night where wind chills will be slipping into the teens. Central Indiana should see some finally for the end of the weekend. TONIGHT: A few snow showers may be possible early on, but clouds will remain. Any snow accumulations would be minimal. Central Indiana will be breezy with low temperatures around 20 degrees. Wind chill values in the teens.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
WISH-TV
Chilly Sunday, possible storm next week followed by arctic blast
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy start this Sunday with chilly temperatures again this afternoon. We’re keeping an eye on a storm for late next week followed by a bitter blast of cold air. TODAY: A few flurries are possible early this morning. Be aware of slick spots on some...
WISH-TV
Cold weekend with brisk wind chill values on deck
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a very chilly weekend with breezy winds leading way to bitter wind chill values. Friday night: Scattered snow showers will remain possible going into the overnight hours. We’ll keep breezy winds around in what will be a cold night as lows dip into the mid 20s. Wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s.
WISH-TV
Business owners breathe sigh of relief after Broad Ripple Avenue reopens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time since early September, drivers were able to pass through Broad Ripple Avenue at Guilford and Winthrop Avenues. City officials reopened this stretch of road after completing the first phase of a large infrastructure project. “It’s nice to see traffic coming through again...
WISH-TV
IU Health donates $384K for IndyGo upgrades on the city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars are headed to improvements for IndyGo on the east side of Indianapolis. The goal is to make sure more people can get to the doctor. “There’s much more than 80 stops that need assistance. It would take about $40 million to...
WISH-TV
Lucas Oil Stadium to host Indiana’s largest single-day blood drive Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Hoosiers will have a chance to give an important holiday gift. For the 23rd year in a row, Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts will team up to host the Bleed Blue Blood Drive. It will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
WISH-TV
2 teens dead after crashing smart car in Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Tipton County. Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Rd. That is just 42 miles north of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-on-one with Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and what she believes is the future of Indiana’s near total ban on abortion.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dies after found shot in neighborhood on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are conducting a death investigation of a person who was found shot Friday on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 6 p.m., IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2100 Autumn Creek Drive. That is in...
WISH-TV
5 shot in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation five different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. IMPD officers responded to St. Francis Hospital for a report of a walk-in person shot. Just before 4:30 a.m., officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The...
WISH-TV
Joseph McAtee, former Indianapolis police chief dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County Sheriff Joseph McAtee has died. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced his death in a Facebook post Saturday. IMPD says their thoughts and prayers are with McAtee’s family and friends, former co-workers, and with our community. His cause...
