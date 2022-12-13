ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Jay Leno Recalls the Moment His Face Caught Fire in First TV Interview

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DOLa_0jhWs6Cc00

Jay Leno is sitting down for his first TV interview since his scary garage fire.

Last month, Leno suffered burn injuries after one of his cars caught fire.

Jay told Hoda Kotb on “Today” in an interview airing Wednesday, “It was a 1907 White Steam Car. The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas.”

“And then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire,” Leno recalled. “And I said to my friend, I said, ‘Dave, I’m on fire.’ And then, ‘Oh, my God.’ Dave, my friend, pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire.”

Leno was burned on the face, chest, and hands while working on the car in his garage and spent 10 days at Grossman Burn Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

After his release, Jay, 72, posed for a photo with hospital staff as he said goodbye. The photo reveals some of the burns to his face and neck.

Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement, “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

The hospital also shared in a press release, “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with Jerry Seinfeld about how Leno is doing.

Jerry noted that he recently talked to Jay, who was “fine.”

When asked about Jay’s healing trajectory, Jerry answered, “They gotta fix it up, but luckily he’s not far from Beverly Hills. I imagine there are people there that can help him with whatever he needs.”

Jerry joked, “He wasn’t that much to look at before.”

Comments / 1

Related
People

Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
New York Post

Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident

Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
iheart.com

Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
RadarOnline

Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show

Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
iheart.com

Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health

Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." Tyler expressed optimism that he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
New York Post

Betty White’s former LA home demolished

Betty White’s longtime California crib is no more.  Following a sale last year, the late great comedian’s property has been reduced to rubble by its new owners. White’s assistant took to the actress’ social media, which she now maintains, on Sunday to announce that the Brentwood abode Betty bought in 1968 has been razed. “Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know,” Kiersten Mikelas captioned a photo posted on her departed boss’ Instagram before explaining that the delay is due in part to the difficulty of approaching the one-year mark of White’s New Year’s Eve death in 2021 at age 99....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show

Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Popculture

'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error

Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
extratv

extratv

85K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy