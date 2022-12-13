Read full article on original website
Proposed no-jail plea agreement for alleged drugged driver angers victim
A New Castle woman injured by an alleged drugged driver is raising concerns about a proposed plea agreement that would allow the suspect to stay out of jail or prison.
DOCS: Teen shot, misled police about being DoorDash driver
UPDATE: IMPD released a clarification about the victim in the shooting. They said the victim, who is 16, misled officers about being a DoorDash driver. Detectives said they determined this was not the case. DoorDash’s company policy also clearly states drivers must be at least 18 years old. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash […]
Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library
KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
Muncie man who strangled child sentenced to 6 years in prison, 1 year of probation
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who was previously found guilty of strangling a 5-year-old boy to the point where he bled has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, ordered 1 year of probation and fined $185. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie was convicted by a jury last month on two felony […]
Indiana man arrested for solicitation of local child
Dec. 16—Tristan Martin Doty, 19, of Evansville, Indiana, has been arrested by Athens Police Department and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child. Recently, a thirteen year old Limestone County girl informed her parents that she had been sent inappropriate images on...
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
Docs: Girlfriend, grandmother receive texts showing man held hostage before murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been arrested for the murder of a man who was kidnapped, beaten and killed on the city’s east side. Court documents indicate he was killed in a dispute over a missing vehicle. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of 35-year-old...
‘What did you do daddy?’: Honduran man shot girlfriend in front of their child in Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son. Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one count of murder in November after […]
As work continues to ID Baumeister victims, more people come forward with DNA
HAMILTON COUNTY — As local and state authorities continue to try to identify victims of serial killer Herbert Baumeister, the Hamilton County Coroner-elect says two more people have provided DNA swabs this week. "I need people that if you had someone missing in the middle 80s to middle 90s...
Woman sentenced in drive-by shootings linked to Dreasjon Reed
A month before police shot Dreasjon Reed to death, investigators say he committed two drive-by shootings on the northwest side. Details of the crime were revealed in court Friday.
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
At least 5 shootings in 24 hours in Indianapolis
Three of the shootings happened Saturday morning. Two others happened in the afternoon.
IMPD arrests 3 people following alleged kidnapping, assault, ransom, murder on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS– Police believe a missing car led to a kidnapping and murder plot on Indy’s east side. Three people have been accused of murder and police say more arrests may be coming. Police were first called to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of North Euclid last week. Maintenance men told officers […]
Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
Former MCSO jail deputy showed fake badge to get out of traffic stop, court docs say
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators are accusing a former Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy of impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop in November. A driver on I-465 called 911 to report a gray Dodge Charger flashing red and blue lights at him before pulling off onto the Emerson Avenue exit just before 3 […]
Sheriff’s Suit
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is suing the state of Indiana over officer training. The Department has filed suit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board, arguing that ITLB refuses to train sheriff’s deputies. More specifically, the complaint goes to de-escalation training which lawmakers mandated back in 2021.
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
