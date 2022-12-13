ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

FOX59

DOCS: Teen shot, misled police about being DoorDash driver

UPDATE: IMPD released a clarification about the victim in the shooting. They said the victim, who is 16, misled officers about being a DoorDash driver. Detectives said they determined this was not the case. DoorDash’s company policy also clearly states drivers must be at least 18 years old. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kshb.com

Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library

KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Indiana man arrested for solicitation of local child

Dec. 16—Tristan Martin Doty, 19, of Evansville, Indiana, has been arrested by Athens Police Department and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child. Recently, a thirteen year old Limestone County girl informed her parents that she had been sent inappropriate images on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
AVON, IN
indypolitics.org

Sheriff’s Suit

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is suing the state of Indiana over officer training. The Department has filed suit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board, arguing that ITLB refuses to train sheriff’s deputies. More specifically, the complaint goes to de-escalation training which lawmakers mandated back in 2021.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

