Women and Minority Owned Business Certification Summit
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 1Berkshire, EforAll Berkshire County, the Berkshire Innovation Center, and Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation, with support from Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and the United States Economic Development Administration are excited to announce their upcoming Women and Minority Owned Business Certification Summit. This event, happening on Jan. 20,...
State Draft Second Amendment to Massachusetts VW Settlement Beneficiary Mitigation Plan
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration issued a draft Second Amendment to the "Final Massachusetts Volkswagen Settlement Beneficiary Mitigation Plan (BMP)," making millions of dollars available to electrify the transportation sector. The original BMP and its first Amendment committed $40.7 million of Massachusetts' $75 million share of a national settlement...
National Grid Accepting Applications for Heating Assistance Programs
WALTHAM, Mass. — As colder temperatures take hold, National Grid is reminding Massachusetts customers to take advantage of energy programs that can help them pay and manage their energy bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), commonly referred to as Fuel Assistance, provides eligible households with help in...
No Drought Conditions in Berkshire County
BOSTON — The Drought Management Task Force announced that Berkshire County remains at level 0 or normal drought conditions. This is not the case for the rest of the state. "Even though the weather is getting colder and wetter, we can't lose sight of the fact that several regions within Massachusetts continue to be impacted by drought conditions," said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. "It is important that everyone, especially those living and working in the Northeast, Cape Cod, and Islands Regions, continue to practice water conservation in order to ensure that our water resources fully rebound."
State November Revenue Collections Total $2.382 Billion
BOSTON — Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder today announced that preliminary revenue collections for November totaled $2.382 billion, $32 million or 1.3 percent less than actual collections in November 2021, but $221 million or 10.2 percent more than benchmark. With the enactment of the FY2023 budget...
