After The Buses: Meet The Migrants At The Center Of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis
Yorvi Sánchez warms his hands as he posed for a portrait in West Ridge on Nov. 1, 2022. Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago. In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago
HUMBOLDT PARK — No matter how many times Nolram Cardozo washes his hands, he can’t get the paint off. He’s become resigned to going through his day with blue-tinged fingers — a physical reminder of his part-time painting job. The 23-year-old arrived in Chicago in mid-September,...
A Young Venezuelan Had Never Heard Of Chicago. Now, He’s Starting A Life Here.
WEST RIDGE — Jhopsef Stiven arrived in Texas in late September, thinking his journey from Venezuela was over. Then an official asked him for documentation and told him to get on a bus. He had two choices: Chicago or New York. “I’d never heard of Chicago before that day....
Young Venezuelan Struggles To Build A Life And Pay Off Debt Of His Journey To America
HUMBOLDT PARK — Maikel Jose Tineo stepped off a plane at a Chicago airport in late September with a backpack, a phone and an address. A friend Tineo made during the 40-day journey from Colombia to the United States-Mexico border arrived in Chicago ahead of him and told Tineo about a temporary shelter welcoming asylum seekers.
A Family’s Search For Home Again After Leaving Venezuela For Chicago
Grecia and Tomás Alvarado play on the playground in Portage Park in the Portage Park neighborhood of Chicago, Ill., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Grecia was still being breastfed when the family trekked through the jungle leaving Venezuela behind. Jonathan Aguilar for Borderless Magazine. sign up for its daily newsletter....
A Venezuelan Father Came To America In Pursuit Of A Better Job To Support His Family. But He Had To Leave His Young Daughter Behind.
What’s Behind Venezuelan Migrants Coming to Chicago?
Egliany, 19, holds her son, Angel, 2, as they wait outside Union Station for friends to pick them up after arriving from Texas by bus to Chicago, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022. The Venezuelan family of three, which includes Keibel, 26, had been on a three-month journey from Venezuela to Chicago.
Borderless Magazine NFP is a nonprofit news outlet that is reimagining immigration journalism for a more just and equitable future.https://borderlessmag.org/
