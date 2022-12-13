ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borderless Magazine

After The Buses: Meet The Migrants At The Center Of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis

Yorvi Sánchez warms his hands as he posed for a portrait in West Ridge on Nov. 1, 2022. Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago. In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
Borderless Magazine

A Venezuelan Father Came To America In Pursuit Of A Better Job To Support His Family. But He Had To Leave His Young Daughter Behind.

