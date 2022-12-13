ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Weather: Wintry mix will bring light ice accumulations to Baltimore Thursday, heavier in Western MD

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voiG1_0jhWrXfX00

Derek Beasley has your Tuesday evening forecast 03:10

BALTIMORE — Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.

A wintry mix starts predawn Thursday through the morning rush hour.

Once it stops, then all rain for the rest of the day. Rain could become heavy at times.

Ice accumulations in #Baltimore will be light, and heavier in Western Maryland.

Rain totals will in 1 to 2 inches by Friday morning.

It will be clear and cold tonight, with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the area.

Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. Temperatures will reach the low 40s by afternoon.

The much-advertised storm system will approach our area by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight, as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s.

The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this is where the wintry precipitation will start first. It will begin as snow and sleet and change to freezing rain as warmer air a few thousand feet above the ground moves in.

In the Baltimore Area, expect the wintry weather to begin as early as 4-5 AM then spread across the region through the morning rush hour.

Little to no significant accumulation is expected, however well west of I-95 it will be a different story. Ice accumulations are possible from Carroll & Frederick Co. and points westward into Garrett Co. Garrett & Allegany Co. will stay cold enough for the duration of the event for significant icing to occur.

Areas farther east will switch to rain by afternoon, with the I-95 corridor and the Eastern Shore seeing a changeover occurring quickly through the morning Thursday.

Little to no significant ice accumulations are expected in the Baltimore Area, however a few slick spots may occur toward the start of the event early Thursday morning.

The rest of Thursday for most of the region will be very wet and occasionally breezy, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at times.

Rain totals could exceed 2" in some isolated spots, but in general between 1-2" of total rainfall can be expected by late Thursday night. The storm system will move quickly out of the area, and most areas will be rain-free by Friday morning.

The rest of Friday and the weekend will be dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s through Sunday. It will remain dry through Wednesday of next week with sun and clouds and highs in the 40s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly, crisp Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds

BALTIMORE -- The next few days look quiet ahead of the big changes expected for the holiday weekend. Tonight, the skies were clear and the temperature lows will be in the 20s. Sunshine is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperature highs in the 40s. The temperature lows will dip into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. Clouds will increase their presence on Wednesday with temperatures again reaching the 40s for highs. By Wednesday night, clouds will return to the area with a chance for a rain-snow mix on Thursday morning before changing to all rain during the day Thursday. Expect...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Freezing rain, slick roads continue through evening in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Freezing rain and sleet continue in Western Maryland, mainly from the Blue Ridge and points west. A steady rain continues in along the I-95 corridor through the Eastern Shore. Find local school closures and delays hereHow to navigate icy roads on your commuteThe steady rain is expected to continue until a couple of hours after sunset with the rain becoming lighter, spottier, and more scattered through midnight. The threat of wintry weather will continue through sunset in Western Maryland however the heaviest wintry precipitation has ended for Garrett and Allegany counties and will continue for Washington and northern portions of Frederick Co....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Lingering rain keeps things damp overnight before clearing out

BALTIMORE -- The winter storm that has plagued the area for the past 24 hours is moving out of the region. Some showers have redeveloped on the back side of the system and will continue to fill in the area overnight through the early morning hours on Friday. The rain will be light and will be just enough to keep things damp, but heavy rain is not expected. The highest ridge tops in Frederick and Washington counties may still see some slight icing through late tonight, but the wintry weather threat has pretty much ended across the region.As we head into Friday, we'll start...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Calm & bright in time for the weekend

BALTIMORE -- Not much change in the weather pattern for your Friday.Sunshine persists through the afternoon  with highs climbing into the upper 40s lower 50s across the state.Clear skies and breezy WNW winds will continue into the evening hours of tonight, as temps drop into the 30s and 20s.We are in a calm set-up for the rest of the weekend with the cooler end of the 40s expected. No real talk of rain going into next week.A cold snap is on its way… timely arrival expected near the solstice.Northwest winds will be between 10-20 mph for the most part but gusts...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Freezing rain makes for slick conditions as winter weather hits Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Wet and wintry weather is covering Maryland on Thursday, prompting school closures and delays and making for slick driving conditions. Find local school closures and delays hereHow to navigate icy roads on your commuteFreezing rain and sleet will continue for Western Maryland through this afternoon. A steady rain continues for the rest of the area, and it will become heavy at times through the mid-afternoon.      The wintry weather threat has ended for the Baltimore area as the freezing line continues to surge westward.There are still some pockets of temperatures below freezing in Washington and northern Frederick Co. but the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Western Maryland residents react to severe winter weather

BALTIMORE — Maryland had been bracing for severe weather for days and for the central portions of the state, it came in as mostly rain.But the bigger concerns were out west. Alleghany, Garrett, Washington and Frederick counties were all under ice storm warnings.WJZ interviewed two school bus drivers in Western Maryland who drove to Frederick from Baltimore County. They were transporting students to the Maryland school for the Deaf."It wasn't too bad. It got worse as you come out here to Fredrick," said Debbie Fisher of Baltimore County. "But it wasn't really that bad.""What was your thought when you heard an...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state

BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued as Maryland braces for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- Wintry weather is on the way to Maryland for Thursday. It will take some time to reach the area, but it will begin in Western Maryland later tonight and then transition into Central Maryland by the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning. Find local school closures and delays here.Some roads will become slick across the region before the morning rush hour, especially bridges and overpasses. Western Maryland will see slick and hazardous conditions with temps in the 20s as the freezing rain begins. Temperatures for most other areas will hover around freezing. Ice accumulations will be significant in far Western Maryland where up to three...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Weather could have been worse, Frederick residents say

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The weather forecast going into Thursday was ominous with warnings of an ice storm on the way. Frederick resident Dan Schiffman said he “got up pretty early to check on the weather and it was warm enough. It wasn’t freezing, just rain.” But the threat of more severe weather […]
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Winter Trout Stocking Begins in Maryland Waters

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has begun stocking more than 300,000 trout in Maryland waters. This early “preseason” stocking of a few fish in impoundments will be done to reduce density at DNR’s hatcheries and create available space outdoors for young trout to grow. The...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Forecasting Our Future: How extreme weather impacts Maryland communities

Across the nation, areas are living with the intense power and impacts of weather. It seems this year, Mother Nature raised the bar. Catastrophic storms, raging wildfires, historic flooding and unrelenting droughts have all combined to create new concerns. But communities are responding, fighting and innovating to reshape the future.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Season Begins

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Clear, cold Tuesday before Winter storm conditions move in

BALTIMORE - Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.That watch will likely become an Ice Storm Warning for far western Maryland.Within the watch, snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches are possible, with ice accumulations potentially exceeding a quarter of an inch.Blustery winds will also be a factor. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.In the Baltimore area, a light icing is possible before changing over to rain around...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning

Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Forecast: Temperatures will dip ahead of wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- Clouds that hung around the region during the day Monday will slowly clear by tonight, and temperatures will drop well into the 20s across the region by Tuesday morning. Skies Tuesday will be mostly sunny. After a chilly start, we'll rebound to the 40s by the afternoon. Mostly clear skies can be expected Tuesday night, with temps again dipping well into the 20s. Clouds will increase across the region by later Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s by the afternoon. Wednesday night will be cold, but just how many temperatures fall will be determined by how early the clouds roll on Wednesday night.  Many locations will drop at, or below freezing again. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
96K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy