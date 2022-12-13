TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains low. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.33, down 16 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO