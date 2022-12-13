ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjamin wins GOP nomination in Virginia 4th District race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, the state party said in a news release. Benjamin, a Richmond native, pastor and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Iowa Democratic Party chair won't seek reelection

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won't seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa's caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country. Ross Wilburn...
IOWA STATE
Audit finds problems with Vermont inmate grievance system

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Correction's system for inmate grievances is troubled by incomplete information and lacks executive level oversight, according to a report released Monday by the state auditor. “It can be tempting to brush off prisoners’ complaints in light of the actions that led...
VERMONT STATE
ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota agency that provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb, according to its director. Travis Finck, executive director of the state Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents,...
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eligible New Mexico students to get free virtual tutoring

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will begin offering some students free virtual tutoring for math, science and other subjects. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the online tutoring program Thursday as part of the state's efforts to invest in education. The tutoring will be for students between pre-Kindergarten...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Hearing date set for ex-UNLV recruit accused in fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An April 6 preliminary hearing has been set for a former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball recruit accused of driving impaired and causing a deadly crash nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Zaon Collins, a former Las Vegas high school star, is charged with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Saturday Recruiting Notes: 2022 UIL TXHSFB Football State Championships

Saturday Recruiting Notes: 2022 UIL TXHSFB Football State Championships: TexasFootball.com takes a closer look at top prospect performances by prospects like Hauss Hejny, Johntay Cook, Blake Frazier, Colin Simmons, Caden Durham and more from Saturday’s action at the Texas high school football state championship games. Trib Top 100: Texas’...
TEXAS STATE
Santa writes back to North Carolina third-grader

McADENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — When 9-year-old Rylinn Gregory wrote to Santa about his Christmas wishes, the letter was supposed to reach the North Pole by way of a red mailbox at Community Fire Department. But his grandmother, Sabrina Gregory Hendrix, made a mistake: Instead of getting delivered to Santa’s...
MCADENVILLE, NC
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains low. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.33, down 16 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
NEW JERSEY STATE

