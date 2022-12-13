Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Benjamin wins GOP nomination in Virginia 4th District race
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, the state party said in a news release. Benjamin, a Richmond native, pastor and...
WacoTrib.com
Iowa Democratic Party chair won't seek reelection
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won't seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa's caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country. Ross Wilburn...
WacoTrib.com
Audit finds problems with Vermont inmate grievance system
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Correction's system for inmate grievances is troubled by incomplete information and lacks executive level oversight, according to a report released Monday by the state auditor. “It can be tempting to brush off prisoners’ complaints in light of the actions that led...
WacoTrib.com
ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota agency that provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb, according to its director. Travis Finck, executive director of the state Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents,...
WacoTrib.com
Judge plans to temporarily halt part of a California law that would make challenges to state gun restrictions costlier
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judge plans to temporarily halt part of a California law that would make challenges to state gun restrictions costlier. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WacoTrib.com
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
WacoTrib.com
Eligible New Mexico students to get free virtual tutoring
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will begin offering some students free virtual tutoring for math, science and other subjects. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the online tutoring program Thursday as part of the state's efforts to invest in education. The tutoring will be for students between pre-Kindergarten...
WacoTrib.com
Hearing date set for ex-UNLV recruit accused in fatal crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An April 6 preliminary hearing has been set for a former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball recruit accused of driving impaired and causing a deadly crash nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Zaon Collins, a former Las Vegas high school star, is charged with...
WacoTrib.com
Saturday Recruiting Notes: 2022 UIL TXHSFB Football State Championships
Saturday Recruiting Notes: 2022 UIL TXHSFB Football State Championships: TexasFootball.com takes a closer look at top prospect performances by prospects like Hauss Hejny, Johntay Cook, Blake Frazier, Colin Simmons, Caden Durham and more from Saturday’s action at the Texas high school football state championship games. Trib Top 100: Texas’...
WacoTrib.com
Santa writes back to North Carolina third-grader
McADENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — When 9-year-old Rylinn Gregory wrote to Santa about his Christmas wishes, the letter was supposed to reach the North Pole by way of a red mailbox at Community Fire Department. But his grandmother, Sabrina Gregory Hendrix, made a mistake: Instead of getting delivered to Santa’s...
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains low. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.33, down 16 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Comments / 0