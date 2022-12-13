Read full article on original website
Multi-vehicle pileup near Moorhead shuts down west-bound traffic on I-94
(Moorhead, MN) -- A portion of I-94 is closed following a multi-vehicle crash outside of Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says more than a dozen vehicles, including many semi's, were included in a pileup located by exit 15 near Downer. Authorities say no injuries have been reported so far. Authorities have closed westbound I-94 while the pileup is being cleared.
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
Man Who Crashed Into Pedestrian Bridge Was Wanted For Luring a Minor
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the pillars of the pedestrian bridge over I-94 in Fargo last week was wanted for luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the arrest of 51-year-old Robby Njos of...
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
Arrest warrant issued for Moorhead man injured in Fargo crash
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man injured in a Fargo crash is now facing an arrest warrant. It's a twist to a story we've been following for you since this past Friday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Robby Njos lost control of his vehicle near the pedestrian bridge west of University Drive Friday night and struck a bridge support.
MN State Troopers respond to 12 crashes at once
M.N. - Minnesota State Troopers responded to 12 crashes and spinouts at once around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday due to slush-covered and slick roads. They say they’ve also received multiple reports of jack-knifed semis in the region. Around 5:15 p.m. the vehicle shown in the picture ran off the road...
Fergus Falls declares snow emergency
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fergus Falls is declaring a snow emergency. Officials say with the amount of snowfall and deteriorating road conditions, parking rules will go as follows:. Starting at 5 pm today, parking will only be allowed on the odd side of the...
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
WF hit and run possibly tied to rash of Kia thefts in metro
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-speed joyride in a West Fargo neighborhood over the weekend has one woman urging vigilance as she says that joyride crashed into two of her own vehicles and left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage. A nearby security camera caught two...
Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney: Planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North can't extend to Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says a planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North will not extend over the Red River to the City of Moorhead because of funding requirements tied to the federal grant, which will be used to cover most of the anticipated cost of the planned project.
Fargo Mayor Mahoney declares emergency due to snowfall and deteriorating road conditions for Wednesday, Dec. 14
FARGO (KFGO) – Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions, and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to order the closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday, December 14. Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will be...
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
Perham Post Office renamed in honor of fallen National Guardsman
WASHINGTON (KVRR) – The House passes bills to honor three Minnesota National Guardsmen who died in a helicopter crash near St. Cloud three years ago. The Perham Post Office has been named in honor of Charles Nord, the Post Office in Winsted has been named in honor of James Rodgers and the Post Office in Avon is named in honor of Kort Platenberg. In December 2019 they were killed when their helicopter experienced engine failure during a maintenance flight.
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
