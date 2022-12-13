Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff
(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
iheart.com
Nebraska Governor Issues Emergency Proclamation Following Winter Storm
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency proclamation Friday, following this week's ongoing winter storm. It provides State aid in opening public roads and medical assistance for affected areas of the Nebraska Panhandle and North Central Nebraska. The storm caused damage to public and private property and prevented emergency access to remote locations. Dawes County in the Panhandle had two feet of snow from Tuesday's storm. Lesser amounts fell in other surrounding areas.
iheart.com
Polar Blast Late In Week Expected To Bring Cold Christmas
It may not be a white Christmas for south Louisiana, but it will be a cold one. A strong Arctic cold front arrives late Thursday, bringing the first of three freezing nights in a row. Courtesy: National Weather Service. A hard freeze is in the forecast for Christmas Eve morning,...
iheart.com
Here’s Why San Bernardino County Hopes To Leave California
The largest county in the United States has voted to leave California. San Bernardino, the largest geographic county in America, and the 14th largest by population, with more than two million people, voted in the November election to study the possibility of secession from California and forming their own state.
iheart.com
Drought Emergency Declared In Southern California; How It Affects San Diego
California is enduring the worst drought in 1,200 years. Despite recent rainfall from a series of storms, reservoirs are well below average for this time of year. As a result, new mandatory water restrictions are expected for early next year, impacting 19 million people in Southern California. The Metropolitan Water...
iheart.com
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks West Texas
A earthquake rocked parts of Texas tonight. The U.S. Geological Survey says the preliminary 5.3 magnitude quake was centered about 12 miles northwest of Midland. Residents as far away as Dallas reportedly felt it. It comes a month after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit about 90 miles to the west...
iheart.com
Warming Center Open After Tent City Standoff Ends
The 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory officially opened its doors Friday evening. Governor Dan McKee activated up to 50 Rhode Island National Guard members to help run the warming station while the state searched for a vendor. McKee said the Amos House has been chosen to run...
iheart.com
Governor DeSantis Signs Property Reform And Disaster Relief Bills
Property Insurance reforms signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. The legislation, in-part, aims to remove policies from state-backed Citizens Property Insurance. The reforms also eliminate one-way attorney fees and requires all Citizens Property Insurance customers to carry a flood policy. DeSantis also signing legislation focused on helping communities impacted...
iheart.com
Boy, 6, Found Buried Under Hallway In Home, Mother, Boyfriend Arrested
Authorities in Arkansas have arrested two people in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy. The boy's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and her boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, are facing charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor. The...
iheart.com
North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Halftime Lottery Win
A North Carolina man's craving for a halftime snack while watching a recent football game ended up landing him a six-figure lottery prize. Curt Williams, of New Bern, was watching the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Saturday (December 10) when he decided to take a trip to a store to pick up some sides for his halftime game day meal, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. While at the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard, he also picked up the last $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket at the store.
iheart.com
The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
iheart.com
Investigation ongoing into high school basketball game chant in Jension
JENISON (WOOD-AM) - District officials are investigating after Jenison High School students were heard making monkey sounds at a black player from Wyoming High School during a Friday night basketball game. It happened while the player was shooting free throws. "I was disgusted," Lillian Henry, a student at Wyoming High...
Comments / 0