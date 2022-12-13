Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Related
7Brew bringing drive-thru coffee to Fort Worth
7Brew serves espresso-based coffee, frozen drinks, teas, infused energy drinks and sparkling water. (Courtesy 7Brew) 7Brew is set to open a new location at 5001 N. Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, in January 2023. 7Brew is a drive-thru-style coffee concept that prides itself on quick service and the quality of its...
Popularity of Richardson-based food truck Waffle O’licious fueled by unique cuisine
The O’Strawberry chocolate waffle ($10) is a Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate syrup and housemade whipped cream. It is served with housemade strawberry sauce. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) In 2021, engaged couple Nam Ngo and Ngoc Mai purchased the Waffle O’licious food truck business from Mai’s longtime friend...
Lewisville, Coppell entities to close for Christmas holiday
Several entities in Lewisville and Coppell will be closed during the Christmas holiday. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Lewisville and Coppell city facilities will be closed during the Christmas holiday. Several entities in Lewisville, including city offices, the Lewisville Public Library and the visitor information center, will be closed Dec. 23. The...
El Patio restaurateur combines heritage, career experience in Lewisville
Torre de mariscos ($15) is layered with ceviche, shrimp, octopus and cucumber-avocado relish. (Photos by Karen Chaney) Salvador Hernandez said when he opened El Patio, a Mex-Tex grill and bar, in 2020 he fulfilled a career goal. “Every chef dreams of opening their own restaurant, to create something that didn’t...
BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar offers dog-friendly patio, sports at Lewisville location
BoomerJack's Grill & Bar officially opened its newest location in Lewisville on Dec. 5. (Courtesy BoomerJack's Grill & Bar) BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar officially opened its newest location in Lewisville on Dec. 5. The restaurant is located at 2437 S. Stemmons Freeway. The Lewisville location’s features include wall-to-wall televisions...
Fit 2-20 gives Plano biohacking fitness facility
Fit 2-20 offers personalized exercise programs to individuals of all fitness levels. Fit 2-20 opened in Plano on Dec. 9, according to owner Forrest Michals. The fitness facility, located at 5200 McDermott Road, Ste. 135, uses data-driven technology to offer personalized exercise programs. Fit 2-20, which was previously based in Frisco, plans to host its Plano grand opening in mid-January. 940-353-6081.
Fit Kingdom Nutrition offers protein shakes, energy teas in Plano
Fit Kingdom Nutrition began serving healthy protein shakes and energy teas on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Fit Kingdom Nutrition) Smoothie and energy drink bar Fit Kingdom Nutrition opened in Plano on Dec. 3, according to owner Kevin Willingham. Fit Kingdom offers a variety of healthy protein shakes and “Lit Teas” with special flavors, such as cucumber splash, Miami Vice and Captain America. The store is located at 2200 Los Rios Blvd., Ste. 120. 469-573-4061.
Cracked & Crepe to serve crepes, chicken fried steak in east Frisco
Cracked & Crepe is set to open Dec. 19. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Cracked & Crepe is set to hold its grand opening Dec. 19 at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 107, in Frisco. The “modern yet traditional” restaurant will offer crepes, pancakes and omelets as well as burgers, paninis and Southern meals, such as chicken fried steak. Cracked & Crepe will offer customizable skillet and griddle meals and will also offer espresso beverages and noncaffeinated drinks. 469-200-5032.
Four ongoing transportation projects in Frisco, plus information about upcoming work on the Dallas North Tollway in 2023
From Panther Creek to Elm Street, find all the latest details on transportation projects in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Frisco? Find details on the latest projects and plan travel routes and detours accordingly. Ongoing projects:. 1. Panther Creek Parkway...
Firehouse Subs planned to open in Coppell
Coppell City Council approved a zone change request to permit a Firehouse Subs at 150 South Denton Tap Road, Ste. 111. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A Firehouse Subs is coming to Coppell after multiple attempts from developers. Coppell City Council approved a special-use permit for a Firehouse Subs in the Braewood...
Plano to alter municipal services for Christmas, New Year’s
The city of Plano will operate on an altered schedule through the holidays. (Courtesy city of Plano) The city of Plano will be operating on altered facility hours through the holidays, according to the city’s website. No yard trimming collection will occur between Christmas and New Year’s Day, trash...
dallasexpress.com
Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months
More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market
In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
Läderach Chocolatier Suisse to bring chocolate production to Northlake
Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is expected to begin production in its new warehouse in spring 2023. (Courtesy Läderach Chocolatier Suisse) Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will occupy a 42,282-square-foot distribution center in Northlake. The warehouse will distribute Läderach’s chocolate to all retail stores in...
The Ronny Golf Park set to debut with 2-acre, lighted course
The Ronny Golf Park is a 2-acre, lighted golf park designed with junior golfers in mind. (Rendering courtesy Northern Texas PGA) The North Texas section of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America is opening a 2-acre public golf park in January at 16124 Championship Drive, according to a news release. The Ronny Golf Park is lighted, made entirely of synthetic turf and was designed with junior golfers in mind. It will feature two reduced-size replica 18th-hole putting greens from PGA Frisco’s east and west courses, two chipping greens, a third practice putting green and an 18-hole putting course.
AutoZone brings car services to Coppell
AutoZone opened in Coppell at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. (Courtesy Pexels) AutoZone opened in Coppell on Dec. 3. The store is located at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. AutoZone sells automotive parts and accessories. The retail chain has two locations in Lewisville. 469-322-8643. Reporter, Lewisville-Coppell. Destine Gibson covers the cities of...
Lewisville, Coppell focus on senior housing needs
Senior citizens participate in an open chair volleyball game at Lewisville’s Thrive recreation center. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact)`. The cities of Lewisville and Coppell are exploring different housing options to better assist their senior residents. Seniors make up a portion of both Lewisville and Coppell’s populations. According to the 2020...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
Report names Dallas restaurant 1 of 5 must-visit eateries in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has always been a destination for lovers of food of any kind, but there are a number of barbecue and Tex-Mex spots along with steakhouses that are above the rest. A report from Muscle and Health magazine has named a Dallas eatery as one of...
Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change in east Frisco
The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved rezoning 36.2 acres of land at the southeast corner of Warren Parkway and Dallas Parkway. City Council members will hold a public hearing and vote on the zoning change at a later date. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The wheels are in motion to bring...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0