Read full article on original website
Related
Insurance Companies Wary of Clients Tied to Crypto Exchange FTX
Insurers have begun denying coverage to customers with exposure to collapsed crypto exchange FTX. This has left digital currency traders and exchanges without protection from hacks, lawsuits, or theft, a number of market participants said in a Reuters story published Monday (Dec. 19). Specialists in the Lloyd's of London and...
Binance Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Industry Headwinds
Efforts to restore public trust in the Binance crypto exchange are proving to be challenging. This, as ongoing industry headwinds continue to blow and new developments surrounding audit practices come into play. By all accounts, it has not been an easy week for the embattled exchange, which has seen billions...
After the FTX News, Can Binance’s CEO Be Believed?
As FTX news piles up, scrutiny is growing over rival exchange Binance’s operations. Already, jittery users have withdrawn billions in funds from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume due to fears that it could be the industry’s next domino to fall. Fueling those concerns are...
Pulse Check on Capitol Hill’s Plans for Crypto Markets Regulation
With crypto markets in turmoil, regulating the volatile industry has become a priority for lawmakers. This pivot comes as the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has sent tremors through the emergent industry. While Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has since been arrested, the knock-on effects of his company’s implosion have caused both crypto participants and observers to wonder what Washington could have done differently to prevent it.
Binance Auditor Pauses All Work Across Crypto Markets
Accounting firm Mazars is putting its crypto markets practice on hold. The reversal comes just days after the firm faced pushback following its recent work for digital exchange Binance, a limited project that has now caused the international audit group to announce it is pausing all work with existing cryptocurrency clients and will not be taking on any new business.
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Asks Court for Rescue Financing
Thai crypto exchange Zipmex is headed to court after suspending withdrawals earlier this year. According to a document posted on its website Saturday and titled “Update on Moratorium Applications in Singapore,” the company said it will be in court in Singapore Friday (Dec. 23) for a hearing on its “application for super-priority for rescue financing.”
NYDFS Says Crypto Activities by Financial Institutions Need Their Approval First
A New York regulator has reiterated that financial institutions need prior approval for cryptocurrency activities. The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) released guidance Thursday (Dec. 15) to New York regulated banking organizations and department-licensed foreign banking organizations’ branches and agencies that want to begin activities related to virtual currencies, DFS said in a Thursday press release.
Iraqi Financial App Bluepay Now Enables Trading US-Listed Stocks
Iraqi financial app provider Blue now enables users to trade U.S.-listed stocks. The Iraq-based FinTech said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the launch of this latest technology for its Bluepay mobile app comes as the Central Bank in Iraq recently approved Blue to offer international money transfer service.
Takeaways From the EU’s Instant Payment Mandate
The EU has a lot to consider as it mandates banks to offer instant payments. First introduced in 2017, Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) instant payments have been plagued by a slow rollout and low adoption by banks in the eurozone. To remedy this, the European Commission (EC) published a...
Bank-Issued Tokenized Deposits Gain Support Amid Bad Stablecoin and Crypto News
Bad crypto news has brought a big opportunity for traditional banks to advance tokenized deposits. Add in the unreliable, peg-breaking status of so-called stablecoins, as well as a swirl of scandal surrounding the collapse of FTX, and these banking-system-backed digital alternatives might just be ready for prime time. Most recently,...
BIS Sets Limits on Bank Exposure to Crypto Markets
The Bank of International Settlements has set limits on banks' exposure to crypto markets. An official announcement from the BIS issued Friday (Dec. 16) establishes a limit of 2% for crypto reserves at banks, with an implementation deadline of Jan. 1, 2025. In general, banks' crypto exposure should not exceed 1%, the report said.
US Bankruptcy Attorney for FTX Spars With Bahamas
Choice words, not assets, are being exchanged between FTX’s US bankruptcy attorney and Bahamian officials. While Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, awaits his extradition to the U.S. in a Bahamian jail cell, his ex-company’s legal team isn’t mincing words as they clash with their respective peers on the island nation over unwinding the remains of his once high-flying crypto empire.
Amazon Deal With EU Gives Rivals More Website Real Estate
A new European Union-Amazon deal will force the retailer to alter its business practices. The company has agreed to a settlement with regulators in Europe that will require Amazon to offer makers of rival products equal access to space on its website, The New York Times reported Thursday (Dec. 15), citing anonymous sources.
Financial Securities and Payments Firm Swift Announces Leadership Change
The board of financial securities and payments transactions facilitator Swift has a new chair. Swift Chair Yawar Shah has retired from the board after 16 years in that role. During the leadership transition, Deputy Chair Mark Buitenhek will cover the chair’s activities until the board elects a new chair in the coming months, Swift said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Better, Faster Digital Identification a Must-Have for Consumers, Regulators
Authorized push payment (APP) fraud, identity theft, synthetic account fraud and first-party misuse are all growing problems for many industries and countries. In the United Kingdom, financial loss from APP scams, which involve fraudsters deceiving individuals into sending payments to bank accounts that the fraudsters control, increased 39% year over year in 2021. For the first time, APP overtook credit card fraud in terms of the most money stolen, with cases skyrocketing 71% through the first half of last year.
‘Trusted’ Data Sets Take Fraud Out of Online Onboarding Processes
When it comes to a user-friendly experience, online onboarding processes play a key role. Not only in keeping things flowing smoothly but also by providing peace of mind by addressing customers’ increased fraud and risk concerns. For organizations, meeting that expectation begins with the onboarding or enrollment of potential...
European Banks Pay for Anti-Money Laundering Failures
A string of fines is shining a light on anti-money laundering failures at European banks. First, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) slapped Gatehouse Bank with a £1.5 million ($1.83 million) penalty in October for not applying sufficient anti-money laundering (AML) checks on customers based in high-risk countries.
Digital Transformation Tools Turn Treasury Teams Into Strategic Business Advisers
Treasury departments are grappling with dynamic interest rates, tight labor markets and supply chain shocks. Josh Comer, head of global liquidity solutions for commercial banking at J.P. Morgan, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that while the pandemic and geopolitical risks ushered in a season of unpredictability for corporate treasurers and CFOs, wrestling with working capital and liquidity is always a permanent priority.
Feds Shut Down Ring Offering DDoS Attack Services
Federal prosecutors have charged six men with waging a DDoS attack wave on websites worldwide. DDoS stands for “distributed denial-of-service,” or attacks that bombard targeted computers with information, blocking them from accessing the internet. In this case, the Justice Department seized 48 internet domains connected to some of...
JPMorgan Buys $800M Stake in Viva Wallet
J.P. Morgan Payments will acquire a 48.5% stake in Greek payments firm Viva Wallet. The $800 million deal is expected to be announced early next week, Reuters reported Saturday (Dec. 17), citing unnamed sources. PYMNTS has reached out to both companies for comment. News that the banking giant was interested...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0