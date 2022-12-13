ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
COLUMBUS, OH
The Maine Writer

Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature

The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
Rome News-Tribune

Senate panel pushes for new money to support Georgians with disabilities, pay hike for caregivers

A bipartisan Senate panel has proposed funding services for an additional 2,400 people with disabilities next year, putting the state on track to eliminate Georgia’s waitlist in three years. And those state senators are also pushing for a wage increase for the workforce providing direct care for people with disabilities so they can live in their homes and communities. The Senate study committee has proposed funding the jump in new...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Georgia runoff shows that Democrats have figured out a winning strategy

For the third time in a row, Democrats have won a Senate election in Georgia. Raphael Warnock’s victory makes it clear that the party’s gains in the state in 2020 were not an anomaly. Although far from being a so-called blue state, Georgia is positioned well to remain competitive in 2024 and beyond. But in order for that to happen – and to build on their victories elsewhere – Democrats have to make the right choices.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate sent President Joe Biden a one-week government funding bill late Thursday, giving negotiators a few more days to wrap up talks on what is expected to be a $1.7 trillion package to keep the federal government up and running through September.  The short-term bill is the second time Congress has […] The post Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Jan. 6: The star witnesses and key testimony from the House committee's public hearings

After a year and a half of work, the House committee investigating the events of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is set to hold its final hearing and issue a report on its findings. Over the course of 10 public hearings, the panel heard from a wide swath of witnesses who showed how former President Donald Trump and his allies helped foment the violence that left at least seven people dead and more than 100 police officers injured.
ARIZONA STATE

