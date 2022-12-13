Read full article on original website
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
Minimum wages set to increase in 27 states in 2023 by an average of $0.87
In 2023, the minimum wage was set to increase in 27 states. The increases range from $0.23 in Michigan (a 2.28% increase from 2022) to $1.50 in Nebraska (a 14.29% increase from 2022). one increase was set to take effect on December 31, 2022;. 22 increases were set to take...
Stimulus check update: There’s remaining payments to be distributed to some eligible Americans
Americans wishing for a fourth federal stimulus check have been repeatedly disappointed this year, as there have been few efforts to provide additional financial relief. Some lawmakers, however, continue to advocate for additional direct payments into the bank accounts of at least some Americans. December Financial Assistance. The US Rescue...
Republicans won the popular vote, but they're not used to this feeling
The cruel truth of American democracy, usually experienced by Democrats, is that a political party can get more votes than the other without winning much power. This year, however, it's Republicans who got more votes and don't have as much to show for it.
Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature
The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
Senate panel pushes for new money to support Georgians with disabilities, pay hike for caregivers
A bipartisan Senate panel has proposed funding services for an additional 2,400 people with disabilities next year, putting the state on track to eliminate Georgia’s waitlist in three years. And those state senators are also pushing for a wage increase for the workforce providing direct care for people with disabilities so they can live in their homes and communities. The Senate study committee has proposed funding the jump in new...
U.S. Department of Justice sues Arizona to stop construction of makeshift border wall
The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Arizona in an attempt to quash Gov. Doug Ducey's efforts to build a makeshift wall on the state's border with Mexico, claiming the ongoing construction trespasses on federal land.
15 Million Americans Are About to Lose Their Health Care. Congress Must Act | Opinion
It's time to avert an even greater disaster by preventing millions of eligible families from losing health care because of nothing more than missing paperwork.
The Georgia runoff shows that Democrats have figured out a winning strategy
For the third time in a row, Democrats have won a Senate election in Georgia. Raphael Warnock’s victory makes it clear that the party’s gains in the state in 2020 were not an anomaly. Although far from being a so-called blue state, Georgia is positioned well to remain competitive in 2024 and beyond. But in order for that to happen – and to build on their victories elsewhere – Democrats have to make the right choices.
Arkansas GOP governor will make 2024 presidential decision 'the first part of next year'
Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will decide in "the first part of next year" if he wants to mount a campaign for president in 2024.
Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate sent President Joe Biden a one-week government funding bill late Thursday, giving negotiators a few more days to wrap up talks on what is expected to be a $1.7 trillion package to keep the federal government up and running through September. The short-term bill is the second time Congress has […] The post Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Jan. 6: The star witnesses and key testimony from the House committee's public hearings
After a year and a half of work, the House committee investigating the events of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is set to hold its final hearing and issue a report on its findings. Over the course of 10 public hearings, the panel heard from a wide swath of witnesses who showed how former President Donald Trump and his allies helped foment the violence that left at least seven people dead and more than 100 police officers injured.
