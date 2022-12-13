Read full article on original website
WLBT
Two people shot at I-55 N Kroger; suspect on the loose
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being shot at the I-55 North Kroger Sunday night. Meanwhile, a suspect is still on the loose. Jones said the suspect “fled on foot and possibly...
Man shot, killed outside Hazlehurst pool hall
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting outside a Hazlehurst pool hall on Saturday, December 17. Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened just before 12:00 a.m. outside of Tootsie’s Spot Pool Hall at 513 Monticello Street. He said Joaquin Miller, 43, had been […]
Charges dropped against Yazoo City murder suspect
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
WAPT
Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were transported to UMMC. Hinds...
Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
WLBT
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
Car plows into Mississippi pawn shop, leaving one dead and another injured
One person was killed and another injured when a car plowed into a Jackson pawn shop Friday night. Jackson Police officers responded to the one-vehicle wreck at 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the Capital Pawn Shop on U.S....
impact601.com
Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg
A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
WAPT
Single-vehicle accident into Jackson pawn shop kills one, hospitalizes another
Jackson police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that turned deadly on Highway 80 and Lynch Street. According to Jackson police Commander Thompson, a car went into a pawn shop just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Thompson said two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Joseph Randolph...
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
WAPT
Deadly shooting started with fight over doughnuts
JACKSON, Miss. — Bond was set Thursday morning for the JSU student accused of killing his roommate and hiding the body in a car on campus. Investigators say the deadly shooting stemmed from a fight over doughnuts. MBI investigators testified during a preliminary hearing that JSU police told them...
Alert issued for 53-year-old Mississippi man last seen 5 days ago
Officials are searching for a 53-year-old Mississippi man who hasn’t been seen in five days. Jasper County officials issued a missing person alert for Patrick Prater, of Vossburg. Prater is 53 years old and was last seen on the night of Dec. 13, 2022. Prater was discovered missing the...
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Burglary at Oishi in Carthage
Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole some change from the restaurant and left.
WLBT
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
WAPT
Hinds County deputy injured in crash
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self
Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
WTOK-TV
Newton County deputies investigating shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m. Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The...
Mississippi teen arrested following DUI vehicle accident that put woman in hospital
A Mississippi teen was arrested on DUI charges following a motor accident that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries. Eric Wesley, 18 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Vicksburg Police Department following a motor vehicle accident on Pemberton Square Boulevard that sent a 21-year-old Vicksburg woman to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.
