Flowood, MS

WLBT

Two people shot at I-55 N Kroger; suspect on the loose

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being shot at the I-55 North Kroger Sunday night. Meanwhile, a suspect is still on the loose. Jones said the suspect “fled on foot and possibly...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed outside Hazlehurst pool hall

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting outside a Hazlehurst pool hall on Saturday, December 17. Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened just before 12:00 a.m. outside of Tootsie’s Spot Pool Hall at 513 Monticello Street. He said Joaquin Miller, 43, had been […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

Charges dropped against Yazoo City murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WAPT

Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were transported to UMMC. Hinds...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg

A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
VOSSBURG, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Deadly shooting started with fight over doughnuts

JACKSON, Miss. — Bond was set Thursday morning for the JSU student accused of killing his roommate and hiding the body in a car on campus. Investigators say the deadly shooting stemmed from a fight over doughnuts. MBI investigators testified during a preliminary hearing that JSU police told them...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Early Morning Burglary at Oishi in Carthage

Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole some change from the restaurant and left.
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars

JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Hinds County deputy injured in crash

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self

Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Newton County deputies investigating shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m. Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi teen arrested following DUI vehicle accident that put woman in hospital

A Mississippi teen was arrested on DUI charges following a motor accident that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries. Eric Wesley, 18 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Vicksburg Police Department following a motor vehicle accident on Pemberton Square Boulevard that sent a 21-year-old Vicksburg woman to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.
VICKSBURG, MS

