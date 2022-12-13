Kent State to hire Minnesota assistant Kenni Burns as next head football coach – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO