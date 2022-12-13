Kent State to hire Minnesota assistant Kenni Burns as next head football coach – Terry Pluto

Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In CantonMadocCanton, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
Glenville’s Ted Ginn Sr. is the 2022 cleveland.com football Coach of the Year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ted Ginn Sr.’s first state championship didn’t leave him content. “The work is just beginning,” Ginn said after Glenville beat Cincinnati Wyoming, 26-6, for the OHSAA Division IV state football title. “I have 20 seniors that I have to be concerned with and their life. Football is just a game, but their lives mean everything.”
Archbishop Hoban’s Lamar Sperling is the cleveland.com Offensive Player of the Year: 2022 all-area football
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It didn’t take long for Archbishop Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell to start lobbying for Lamar Sperling to win Mr. Football. Sperling rushed for nearly 3,000 yards as a junior and had already posted big numbers midway through this year’s regular season when Tyrrell said, “To me, he’s Mr. Football.”
Can the Browns make the playoffs? Yes, but it’s a long shot
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The AFC playoff picture continued taking shape in Week 15. The Browns aren’t out of it just yet after their win over Baltimore on Saturday, but they are barely hanging on. Let’s take a look at the playoff picture with three weeks left in the season.
Our favorite photos from the Cleveland Browns 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson headed into his first game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against the Ravens wanting to do something special for Browns fans, and he and his teammates delivered. Playing the role of spoiler, the Browns beat the Ravens 13-3 to improve to 6-8 and keep their...
Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense performed well during Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Ravens, only allowing a made-field goal for the game’s entirety. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100,...
Cleveland.com
Why can’t Cuyahoga County do a better job reducing jail stays? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The average person arrested and booked on charges in Cuyahoga County can expect to spend about a month in jail. We’re talking about why Cuyahoga has one of the longest average stays in the state, even amid wide disparities in reporting, on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Jadeveon Clowney in concussion protocol; John Johnson III suffers thigh contusion in his best game of the season: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is in the concussion protocol and in jeopardy of sitting out the Saints game on Saturday, and safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh contusion in his best game of the season. Clowney suffered the concussion late in the first half...
Sophia makes strides at ‘run club’: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sophia is out of breath by the time she reaches the end of Almira Elementary School’s main first floor hallway. Putting her hands on her knees, she takes a moment to compose herself before standing upright. I’m on my way to an after-school program, and I’m...
Late-season test takes a positive turn for Deshaun Watson & Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 13-3 victory over Baltimore Saturday:. 1. When it comes to evaluating Kevin Stefanski as the season nears its end, you have to look beyond the play of Deshaun Watson. Yes, the Browns coach has to figure out a way to create the proper setting for Watson to look like a big-time QB. But there’s more.
How Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense struggled but sufficed during Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Ravens. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
Rocking the RV Life: Looking back on best, worst places the Kinzbachs stayed on their travels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach look back at the best and worst places they stayed this year on their RV travels. The couple bedded down at 91 RV camping sites, including state parks, Harvest Hosts, Cracker Barrels, store parking lots and even a condo parking lot. In...
What the Ohio measles outbreak tells us about childhood vaccines: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Forty million kids in the United States missed a measles vaccine last year, according to the CDC. The disease can cause severe complications , including pneumonia, brain damage and death, and the vaccine is nearly 100% effective.
TropiCLE Plants brings the sunshine, warmth inside: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Take a break from the cold and snow and stop by TropiCLE Plants where it’s always 72 (degrees) and sunny inside. The new shop opened last week at 33117 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville (Mills Creek Plaza) and offers an assortment of small and large house plants, as well as other plant services.
Lakewood’s Young Filmmakers Academy moving its Hollywood magic to Detroit Avenue
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When it comes to hit Hollywood movies, the sequel is inevitable. That’s sort of the case for Lakewood’s Young Filmmakers Academy, which is moving to the back half of the Pierson Medical and Professional Building located at 13535 Detroit Ave. “We’ve been planning to move...
Viral dance craze from Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ has Akron roots, courtesy of The Cramps
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Viral crazes are the internet age’s equivalent of the pop culture fads of the 20th century. Raise your hand if you remember hula hoops, pet rocks, and Jheri curls. Fads are born; they spread quickly and then get replaced by something new. It’s the circle of...
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
Tracking average length of stay in jail inconsistent, but most numbers show Cuyahoga County inmates stay longer than peers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The average person arrested and booked on charges in Cuyahoga County can expect to spend about a month in jail – one of the longest average stays in the state, even amid wide disparities in reporting, a cleveland.com and Plain Dealer analysis found. The average...
The week ahead: Cold temperatures, a major storm system and a possible white Christmas in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With colder temperatures on the way, the chance of a major snow storm could be looming by the end of the week. Meteorologist David Marsalek with the National Weather Service in Cleveland said to expect cold temperatures into Monday. On Tuesday, temperatures may warm up a bit going into the upper 30s. Things will stay dry Monday night into Tuesday with Wednesday being dry as well, he said.
