Curry County, OR

kptv.com

2 pedestrians die after being hit by a truck in southern Ore.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died after being hit by a truck while crossing a highway Friday night in Josephine County, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the 1900 block of Highway 99 in Josephine County. They said they learned two pedestrians were crossing the street to go to a Christmas party when they were hit by a truck going north on Highway 99. Both pedestrians died. They have been identified as 85-year-old Gwen Jacobsen and 91-year-old Deverne Jacobsen of Grants Pass.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kymkemp.com

Three Arrested by Yurok Tribal Police After Failure to Pull Their Vehicle Over

On December 13, 2022, a Yurok Tribal Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that violated California Vehicle Code 22450(a), failure to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer initially but did eventually stop. The officer contacted three individuals inside the vehicle. The two [passengers] provided a false name but upon further investigation, the officer was able to identify all occupants by their real names and found that the driver and one passenger had outstanding warrants. One of the occupants was in possession of Methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to Del Norte County Jail.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mybasin.com

75-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD AS RESULT OF FIGHT AT THE WONDER BUR LOUNGE IN GRANTS PASS

Grants Pass, Ore. – On Thursday, December 1st, Grants Pass Police responded to the Wonder Bur Lounge & Café regarding a fight between multiple subjects inside the establishment. Upon arrival, Officers learned an off-duty bartender, Todd A. Heckers, 40 years old, had been in a fight with three men ages 75, 75, and 63. One of the 75-year-old men sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs and a laceration above the eye. The other 75-year-old was transported to the Three Rivers Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries, where he later died. Heckers fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The fight was captured on surveillance video.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

75-year-old man dies after fight with off-duty bartender

GRANTS PASS, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools

A state forest with some of the last and largest swathes of old-growth trees in the Oregon Coast Range will no longer be logged to help pay for the public schools.  A vote from the State Land Board made the decision official Wednesday, following Legislative approval in February. The Elliott State Forest, now the Elliott […] The post Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022

Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
CARLOTTA, CA

