Del Valle, TX

dallasexpress.com

Officer Fatally Shoots Inmate in Escape Attempt

A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer after an alleged escape attempt. The inmate now identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright was being treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. While reportedly attempting to escape the hospital, Wright assaulted the officer and...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Why some domestic violence charges are felonies in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, the University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on family assault charges, including allegations that he choked his fiancée. The specific charge he faces is assault by strangulation or suffocation, a family violence charge listed as a third degree felony.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft

LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.
LAKEWAY, TX
KVUE

Man dies weeks after October stabbing near Riverside Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has died several weeks after he was reportedly stabbed near Wickersham Lane and Riverside Drive in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, 39-year-old Anthony Thomas was found bleeding from his leg at a bus stop in the area. Offices applied a tourniquet and Thomas was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 10.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Internal audit reveals poor planning surrounding emergency shelters in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An internal audit report for the City of Austin looked into the City's cold weather shelters and heat emergency cooling centers. In its findings, the report showed the City's Cold Weather Shelter Operations plan states "the City will open overnight shelters when the temperature is expected to be at or below 35°F with rain or high winds, or anytime the temperature is expected to be at or below 32°F."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Montopolis Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the airport. APD said that, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, an unknown car hit and killed a woman who was walking on Montopolis Drive. The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

