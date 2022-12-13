Read full article on original website
Gavin Roberts, man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden, to appear in court Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of Domain resident Justin Haden, will appear in court Monday morning. Haden, 34, was reported missing from his Domain apartment on Nov. 1. His body was found a month later, near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Interstate 35 in Williamson County.
dallasexpress.com
Officer Fatally Shoots Inmate in Escape Attempt
A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer after an alleged escape attempt. The inmate now identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright was being treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. While reportedly attempting to escape the hospital, Wright assaulted the officer and...
Police investigating suspicious death near Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, APD said officers were working a suspicious death near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.
KXAN
Why some domestic violence charges are felonies in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, the University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on family assault charges, including allegations that he choked his fiancée. The specific charge he faces is assault by strangulation or suffocation, a family violence charge listed as a third degree felony.
Suspect in murder of 70-year-old Florence woman released on bond after prosecutor error
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A murder suspect accused of shooting a 70-year-old Florence woman in Round Rock in August is now free on bond due to a prosecutor error, according to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Shawn Dick provided the following statement Friday:. "As District Attorney,...
Police investigating suspicious death after man pulled from vehicle in Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake. According to a spokesperson for APD, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officers responded to a crash/hot shot call near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and West Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.
APD identify man who died from October southeast Austin stabbing
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said a man involved in an October stabbing died Dec. 10.
fox7austin.com
Man robs same San Marcos gas station twice in just over a week: police
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the same gas station twice earlier this month. Police say a man dressed in all black clothing held up a gas station on Old Ranch Road 12 near Holland Street twice in the past two weeks.
fox7austin.com
Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft
LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate seen following delivery vehicles, stealing packages in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a man was seen following delivery vehicles and stealing packages from Hays County homes. According to officials, a man was seen on Dec. 10 following delivery vehicles through neighborhoods and stealing packages from porches. Multiple houses in Kyle and...
Man dies weeks after October stabbing near Riverside Drive
AUSTIN, Texas — A man has died several weeks after he was reportedly stabbed near Wickersham Lane and Riverside Drive in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, 39-year-old Anthony Thomas was found bleeding from his leg at a bus stop in the area. Offices applied a tourniquet and Thomas was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 10.
CBS Austin
Police say more than $1.3 million stolen in 'jugging' crimes around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for three people connected to a violent ‘jugging’ in East Austin. Police say more than $1.3 million dollars have been stolen this year in "jugging" events. On Saturday, three men followed a person to a convenience store located off of East...
Staff member fired after recording device found in Del Valle school bathroom
A "non-teaching" staff member was fired from a Del Valle ISD school after a recording device was found in a faculty bathroom, a district spokesperson told KXAN.
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
KVUE
Southwest Austin concert venue proposal receives pushback
A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to southwest Austin. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are fighting the plans.
KVUE
Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
Man caught on video taking packages from front porches in Bastrop, deputies say
A man faces mail theft charges after deputies said he was caught on video stealing packages from front porches.
Internal audit reveals poor planning surrounding emergency shelters in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An internal audit report for the City of Austin looked into the City's cold weather shelters and heat emergency cooling centers. In its findings, the report showed the City's Cold Weather Shelter Operations plan states "the City will open overnight shelters when the temperature is expected to be at or below 35°F with rain or high winds, or anytime the temperature is expected to be at or below 32°F."
fox7austin.com
Police investigating recent robberies in South Austin
Another major city crime APD has seen is jugging robberies. To this date, police reported 129 jugging robberies with nearly $1.3 million stolen.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Montopolis Drive
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the airport. APD said that, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, an unknown car hit and killed a woman who was walking on Montopolis Drive. The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
KVUE
