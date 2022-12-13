Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
Related
WRDW-TV
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash had traffic at a standstill on Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:02 a.m. One lane is closed for almost three hours. There were no injuries reported. The scene was clear...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
Davis Green runs for House District 129
"My whole premise for this campaign, my slogan for the campaign is ‘Let’s Grow Augusta Together’ because I really want Augusta to be progressive. I really want us to move into the next phase, we’re in 2022 we’re not in 1922. We need to move forward.”
Georgia man jailed on charges that he held woman captive for months
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work. Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre,...
WJBF.com
WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river
WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river. WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver …. WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river. Sleigh bells ring in Christmas at Langley Pond. Sleigh bells were ringing in Aiken during the celebration of Christmas at Langley Pond...
wfxg.com
Hoofbeats & Christmas Carols Parade returns to Downtown Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Horses, dogs and lots of Christmas cheer filled Downtown Aiken Saturday. The Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade kicked off at Barnwell and Greenville Streets. Dozens of people lined the roadways to watch it all go by. The event started 13 years ago. Initially, it began with a few horses and dogs. Now, it has grown to include almost 300 horses and carriages and almost 100 dogs.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County’s track record of enforcing alcohol ordinance
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re digging deeper into how Columbia County picks and chooses who they investigate for alcohol ordinance violations. It’s a topic people have been buzzing about since Stay Social Tap and Table lost their right to serve alcohol. New emails and documents show the same process the county took to investigate Stay Social may not be the same across the board.
WRDW-TV
Neighbors recount scary moments during 6-hour standoff in N. Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County murder suspect is behind bars after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in North Augusta. Jordan Perkins, 20, was one of two suspects wanted in a shooting that killed one and injured more at an illegal bar in Girard, Ga. in July.
WJBF.com
Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested
More details involving three people accused of fraud …. Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for …. 3 Richmond County deputies arrested following officer-involved …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Scott Cambers runs for House Dist. 129. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Cold Case Project |...
wfxg.com
Subjects wanted for questioning in Deans Bridge Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find several people wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault that happened Dec. 13 on Deans Bridge Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Circle K on the 3000...
WRDW-TV
1 dead after car chase Friday night in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident Friday night in Edgefield County. According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the fatal accident happened shortly before midnight, after deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County.
WRDW-TV
1 dead after fatal single-car accident Friday night near Warrenton
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Warren County. On Friday at 7:36 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Troopers responded to Thomson Highway at Industrial Drive, according to Public Information Officer Courtney Floyd with the Georgia Department of Public Safety. They say the investigation...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
WJBF.com
This Christmas, Aiken welcomes back Wreaths Across America
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The people of Aiken came together to honor men and women for their service, this Christmas. “The intent of Wreaths Across America and that intent is three-fold: to remember, to honor and to teach,” Assistant to Director of Army National Guard and Col. Co. District Attorney Bobby Christine said.
Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
Nationwide Report
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in front of Cici's Pizza and Sprint Gas Station on Wheeler Road.
Person dies following crash in Edgefield County
UPDATE: According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, deputies initiated a traffic stop after observing traffic violations on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County. Initially, the vehicle stopped but only to let a female passenger out of the car and as deputies attempted to approach the car the driver sped off […]
allongeorgia.com
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
WRDW-TV
Suspect, 3 others sought for questioning over gunfire at Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the suspect in a gunfire incident earlier this week at a local convenience store. Deputies responded just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to a Circle K at 3003 Deans Bridge Road to investigate a report of gunshots. They...
WRDW-TV
Second suspect wanted for Burke County murder arrested
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect wanted for a murder at an illegal nightclub in Burke County over the summer was arrested. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jawuandre Kelly was taken into custody in Dekalb County on Friday night with no problem. Kelly was the...
Comments / 0