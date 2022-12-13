Read full article on original website
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
WLOS.com
2 found with $11K in fentanyl arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Rutherford County
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two people were taken into custody in Forest City on Dec. 9 for drug trafficking after officers conducted a traffic stop. On Dec. 9, officers from the newly formed VICE Unit -- comprised of 10 deputies and officers from both the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Forest City Police Department -- conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hudlow Road and Burl Bridges Road in Forest City.
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in North Carolina cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy […]
Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
860wacb.com
Woman Charged With Attempting To Escape Jail In Catawba County
27-year old Ashley Suanne Lockard was arrested by Conover Police on Thursday, December 15th for felony possession of a stolen motor vehcile. She was also charged with attempting to escape jail. She is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond of $8,750.
WBTV
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase In Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday following a vehicle chase. 27-year old Sheldon Darnell Williams of Ruthorford College was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He’s being held in the Catawba County Jail under a secured bond of $100,000.
Mother, step-father charged for failure to report missing 11 y/o Cornelius girl
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl arrested for failing to report disappearance, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Both the mother and the stepfather of an 11-year-old girl from Cornelius were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance, the Cornelius Police Department announced. Cornelius police said it was asking for the public's help to find Madalina Cojocari on Friday. Cojocari's parents initially reported...
EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said. Officers initially responded to the mall...
WBTV
Water sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury
WBTV has reached out to the CMPD and Medic for more information on the crash. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work. Updated: Dec....
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall
One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in Lancaster County; troopers searching for driver
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident in Lancaster County. Troopers said the collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Springdale Road near Summit Avenue. A bicyclist was traveling south on Springdale Road when they were struck by a vehicle. The...
WBTV
N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery
2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
wfmynews2.com
Deputies make arrest in Facebook Marketplace scam
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Buyer beware, holiday season scams are underway. Experts are warning consumers about Facebook Marketplace, which can lure people in with great deals -- but sometimes items can turn out to be fake. “If somebody asks you for money upfront or ask you for any of...
WYFF4.com
Thousands of fentanyl pills seized from N.C. home, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have seized over a thousand pills from a North Carolina home, according to a Facebook post from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Injured In Shooting Near Gas Station In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC says one person was injured after a shooting near an East Charlotte gas station on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Cambridge Commons Drive and Harrisburg Road, just off I-485, around 3:00. MEDIC says the victim has life-threatening injuries.
