Gastonia, NC

WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
WLOS.com

2 found with $11K in fentanyl arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Rutherford County

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two people were taken into custody in Forest City on Dec. 9 for drug trafficking after officers conducted a traffic stop. On Dec. 9, officers from the newly formed VICE Unit -- comprised of 10 deputies and officers from both the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Forest City Police Department -- conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hudlow Road and Burl Bridges Road in Forest City.
FOREST CITY, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Woman Charged With Attempting To Escape Jail In Catawba County

27-year old Ashley Suanne Lockard was arrested by Conover Police on Thursday, December 15th for felony possession of a stolen motor vehcile. She was also charged with attempting to escape jail. She is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond of $8,750.
WBTV

One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

860wacb.com

Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase In Catawba County

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday following a vehicle chase. 27-year old Sheldon Darnell Williams of Ruthorford College was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He’s being held in the Catawba County Jail under a secured bond of $100,000.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall

One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery

2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
wfmynews2.com

Deputies make arrest in Facebook Marketplace scam

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Buyer beware, holiday season scams are underway. Experts are warning consumers about Facebook Marketplace, which can lure people in with great deals -- but sometimes items can turn out to be fake. “If somebody asks you for money upfront or ask you for any of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of fentanyl pills seized from N.C. home, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have seized over a thousand pills from a North Carolina home, according to a Facebook post from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC

