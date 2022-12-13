ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
LINCOLN, NE
Couple honors son with donations to nonprofit

OMAHA, Neb. — Beth Steinmeyer and Michael Cloonan continue to honor their late son, Christian, with another year of donating baby products to the Child Saving Institute in Omaha. Steinmeyer and Cloonan's son died at 7 weeks old in 2020 due to bacterial meningitis. Since then, the couple has...
OMAHA, NE
26-year-old woman injured after shooting Sunday night in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Omaha police. Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene, near North 30th and Pinkney streets, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for "numerous rounds of gunfire," authorities said. Omaha police said officers found evidence...
OMAHA, NE
Mickey Joseph 'no longer part of' the Nebraska football program

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph is no longer employed by the university, officials confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Friday. Joseph was arrested in November and is charged with strangulation. "Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or...
LINCOLN, NE
Douglas County Health Department reports first pediatric flu-related death this season

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Health Department announced this season's first pediatric flu-related death Friday. Health officials defined a pediatric death as the deceased being younger than 18 years old. "This is a tragic loss of life, and we urge all parents to vaccinate their children against...
Tracking dangerous winter weather: Snow on the way Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — The National Weather Service Monday posted a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday through Friday, warning a combination of snow, bitter cold and strong winds may create blizzard conditions across most of Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Weather Now Storm Team has Impact...
NEBRASKA STATE
Dangerous cold, snow move into Omaha for the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. — Snow chances and arctic air move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in timing for dangerous travel conditions beginning on Monday. The Omaha metro could see 1 to 2 inches of snow between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The greatest impact to those traveling will be along and south of Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE
Westside's Jaylen Lloyd commits to Nebraska for football and track

OMAHA, Neb. — Matt Rhule landed another top in-state recruit on Saturday. 2023 Westside ATH Jaylen Lloyd committed to Nebraska in front of friends and family at the Boys and Girls Club in Omaha. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha Westside kicker commits to the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. — In November, Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano made five field goals in theWarriors' state championship at Memorial Stadium. On Friday, Alvano committed to keep kicking at Nebraska's home stadium. Alvano made his announcement on Twitter, thanking God, his parents, teammates, Westside football coaches and former Husker...
OMAHA, NE
Creighton falls to Arkansas in Top 25 showdown

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Women's Basketball dropped its first home game of the season, falling to #21 Arkansas 83-75 on Saturday, December 17. The loss moved the 16th ranked Bluejays to 8-2 on the season, while the Razorbacks climbed to 13-0 overall. Down 75-65 with three minutes remaining, the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Creighton Soccer Editorial

Creighton Men's soccer made an historic run to the college cup over the last four weeks and we wanted to make sure we took some time to congratulate them. This was the first Creighton men's soccer team to go to the College cup since 2012 and along the way they took down four ranked opponents including #1 Washington. Creighton also brought home a first ever Big East tournament title.
OMAHA, NE

