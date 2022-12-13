Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
'They aren't forgotten,': Homicide support group lay remembrance wreaths at Omaha Police headquarters
OMAHA, Neb. — After losing a loved one to violence, some families in the metro are leaning ona new resource to cope with their grief during this holiday season. KETV NewsWatch 7 first told you about the newly launched Omaha Police Homicide Support group back in August. Organizers said...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
KETV.com
Omaha group hoping to deter gun violence with firearm safety, usage seminar
OMAHA, Neb. — With the recent gun violence in Omaha, one organization is hoping to deter that through education with its first firearm safety and usage seminar in the heart of north Omaha. "A lot want to carry and don't know how," Qasim Shabazz said. Shabazz would know —...
KETV.com
Douglas County prosecutors reveal new details about Omaha woman's disappearance
OMAHA, Neb. — A kidnapping suspect faced a judge for the first time Friday in Douglas County court. Aldrick Scott, 47, is charged with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony in connection with Cari Allen's disappearance. Prosecutors said Friday that when deputies entered Allen's home on the night...
KETV.com
Couple honors son with donations to nonprofit
OMAHA, Neb. — Beth Steinmeyer and Michael Cloonan continue to honor their late son, Christian, with another year of donating baby products to the Child Saving Institute in Omaha. Steinmeyer and Cloonan's son died at 7 weeks old in 2020 due to bacterial meningitis. Since then, the couple has...
KETV.com
'Think outside the box': New president gives animals the good life at Omaha's zoo
OMAHA, Neb. — Before human onlookers arrive, gorillas are released into an exhibit prime for primates. Lettuce heads are scattered along the wood chip ground and placed high in branches. Large hammocks swing. But then there’s the excitement we might not notice at first glance. Seeds are hidden in...
KETV.com
26-year-old woman injured after shooting Sunday night in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Omaha police. Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene, near North 30th and Pinkney streets, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for "numerous rounds of gunfire," authorities said. Omaha police said officers found evidence...
KETV.com
18-year-old man dies in crash involving semitruck Friday morning near Waverly
WAVERLY, Neb. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semitruck Friday morning near Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 10:48 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the crash on Highway 6 near N 162nd Street. Investigation showed that...
KETV.com
KETV's Giving Wednesday raises $164,656 for Food Bank for the Heartland
OMAHA, Neb. — It was truly a Giving Wednesday at KETV as viewers donated $164,656 to help Food Bank for the Heartland on Dec. 14 — the most money raised on a Giving Wednesday in 2022. The fundraiser is part of KETV’s support of the Holiday Lights Festival...
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph 'no longer part of' the Nebraska football program
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph is no longer employed by the university, officials confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Friday. Joseph was arrested in November and is charged with strangulation. "Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or...
KETV.com
Douglas County Health Department reports first pediatric flu-related death this season
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Health Department announced this season's first pediatric flu-related death Friday. Health officials defined a pediatric death as the deceased being younger than 18 years old. "This is a tragic loss of life, and we urge all parents to vaccinate their children against...
KETV.com
Tracking dangerous winter weather: Snow on the way Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — The National Weather Service Monday posted a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday through Friday, warning a combination of snow, bitter cold and strong winds may create blizzard conditions across most of Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Weather Now Storm Team has Impact...
KETV.com
Dangerous cold, snow move into Omaha for the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow chances and arctic air move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in timing for dangerous travel conditions beginning on Monday. The Omaha metro could see 1 to 2 inches of snow between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The greatest impact to those traveling will be along and south of Interstate 80.
KETV.com
Westside's Jaylen Lloyd commits to Nebraska for football and track
OMAHA, Neb. — Matt Rhule landed another top in-state recruit on Saturday. 2023 Westside ATH Jaylen Lloyd committed to Nebraska in front of friends and family at the Boys and Girls Club in Omaha. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
KETV.com
Omaha Westside kicker commits to the Huskers
OMAHA, Neb. — In November, Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano made five field goals in theWarriors' state championship at Memorial Stadium. On Friday, Alvano committed to keep kicking at Nebraska's home stadium. Alvano made his announcement on Twitter, thanking God, his parents, teammates, Westside football coaches and former Husker...
KETV.com
'We want them to feel hope': Heartland Hope Mission helps families this holiday season
OMAHA, Neb. — For the last two years, Wendy Lisen has met her fair share of struggles. "I can't work because I have to take care of an elderly uncle, I have to work from home. It all started when I was in a car accident two years ago and I came back down with cancer," she said.
KETV.com
'Fun time before Christmas': OPD celebrates 20th annual 'Holidays with the Blue'
OMAHA, Neb. — Some families in Omaha have a 'blue Christmas,' but it's not because they're sad. Ahead of the holiday, they're connecting with Omaha police officers at their annual Christmas event. Outside of South High School on Sunday, you could see the breath of the Omaha Police Mounted...
KETV.com
Creighton falls to Arkansas in Top 25 showdown
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Women's Basketball dropped its first home game of the season, falling to #21 Arkansas 83-75 on Saturday, December 17. The loss moved the 16th ranked Bluejays to 8-2 on the season, while the Razorbacks climbed to 13-0 overall. Down 75-65 with three minutes remaining, the...
KETV.com
Creighton Soccer Editorial
Creighton Men's soccer made an historic run to the college cup over the last four weeks and we wanted to make sure we took some time to congratulate them. This was the first Creighton men's soccer team to go to the College cup since 2012 and along the way they took down four ranked opponents including #1 Washington. Creighton also brought home a first ever Big East tournament title.
Comments / 0