ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZKGr_0jhWpWrE00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff.

Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with:

  • Copies of any and all documents – including the “review packet” referenced by Ashcom – that deal with the scoring, ranking, selection or rejection of applicants that was used to decide Johnstown’s disbursement of American Rescue Plan grant money.
  • Copies of any and all correspondence – including but not limited to emails – sent to or from Ashcom, Ritter and/or Dubnansky, regarding the scoring ranking, selection or rejection of ARP grant applicants.
Burns to host holiday open house events

“Some entities that applied for grant funding were successful, others were not. To bring illumination to this selection process – which many in the community are demanding – I am requesting that you provide me with (this information),” Burns said.

Burns added, “Although I am not required to state a reason for making this information request, I will tell you that its sole purpose is letting the public know the process used by city government to award substantial amounts of federal grant money derived from taxpayer dollars. I hope that you and others in city government share my belief that it is their right to know this information.”

Burns, who is representing Johnstown for the first time, believes the community and taxpayers are entitled to know how the city selected winners and losers in doling out $3.8 million in ARP funding.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“Only when that process is fully revealed can people decide for themselves whether it was done fairly and objectively,” Burns said. “That information needs to be put on the table, for all to see.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

DA gives update on ‘Gender Queer’ book brought to Pennsylvania school

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In early November, outrage circulated on social media over the book ‘Gender Queer’ appearing in a classroom in the Hollidaysburg Junior High. The book itself was brought into school by a teacher and when school officials found out about the situation, they informed parents that the teacher was told to never bring the book back.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County receives over a million in criminal justice funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Criminal justice programs in Cambria County got a boost after they were awarded over a million dollars in funding. State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Thursday that the money will go towards the Johnstown Police Department, the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center, and Victim Services Inc. In total, $1,113,879 in […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
FireRescue1

Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN

The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
DUBOIS, PA
wdadradio.com

PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND

Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits donated to Blair County Sheriff’s Office

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In medical emergencies, seconds matter, so UPMC Altoona is equipping the Blair County Sheriff’s Office with “Stop the Bleed” kits. Sometimes during medical emergencies police are the first to arrive. With UPMC Altoona’s donation, officers working with the Blair County Sheriff’s Office will have the chance to intervene quicker and […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tensions boil over in UPMC hearing over secret recording

A court hearing over a secretly recorded conversation between two UPMC physicians on Thursday devolved into shouting and threats to have an attorney jailed before cooler heads prevailed. Dr. James Luketich, the head of cardiothoracic surgery for UPMC, filed a motion for an injunction to prohibit the use of the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wreaths Across America makes a stop in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ)–Saturday marked National Wreaths Across America Day, as volunteers in Ramey, Pennsylvania stopped at the Beulah Cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of those who served their country. Volunteers waited for the convoy of first responders and veterans guiding the tractor-trailer carrying the wreaths. This year’s driver was Keshon Patterson, who made […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First responders find woman dead in Jefferson County fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in Henderson Township on Friday where first responders found an older woman dead. On Dec. 16 around 7:10 p.m., state police in Punxsutawney said they were called to the scene of a residential fire along Route 119. Through […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man accused of harassing judge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with harassing a judge. On Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced John Rehak of Mt. Washington was charged via summons with harassment and obstruction of justice.In a release, the sheriff's office said Rehak earlier this month parked a vehicle on the street where an Allegheny County Commons Plea Court judge lives. The vehicle had a sign on top that claimed the judge "had abused their power and was biased and racist among other things," the sheriff's office said.Officials added that the vehicle had cameras in it, including one pointed toward the home. The sheriff's office said it learned Rehak has an ongoing case with the judge and had previously been told by the judge's staff to stop personal emails and handle his affairs through an attorney. "Ensuring the safety of judges, their homes and their staffs is one of the most important duties we carry out," Sheriff Kevin Kraus said in the release. "Anytime a judge is targeted in any way that is inappropriate and unlawful, we will do what is necessary to hold people accountable."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH THEFT IN LATROBE

A Blairsville man was charged with a theft in Latrobe in Westmoreland County. Reports say that 44-year-old Vincent Skillings now faces charges of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property for an incident that happened Thursday morning on Spring Street in Latrobe. The resident of the home that was burglarized said that someone entered the house and stole a MacBook computer, a backpack and several other items. Police were able to use security cameras to identify Skillings.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS

Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy