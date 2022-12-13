Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff.

Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with:

Copies of any and all documents – including the “review packet” referenced by Ashcom – that deal with the scoring, ranking, selection or rejection of applicants that was used to decide Johnstown’s disbursement of American Rescue Plan grant money.

Copies of any and all correspondence – including but not limited to emails – sent to or from Ashcom, Ritter and/or Dubnansky, regarding the scoring ranking, selection or rejection of ARP grant applicants.

“Some entities that applied for grant funding were successful, others were not. To bring illumination to this selection process – which many in the community are demanding – I am requesting that you provide me with (this information),” Burns said.

Burns added, “Although I am not required to state a reason for making this information request, I will tell you that its sole purpose is letting the public know the process used by city government to award substantial amounts of federal grant money derived from taxpayer dollars. I hope that you and others in city government share my belief that it is their right to know this information.”

Burns, who is representing Johnstown for the first time, believes the community and taxpayers are entitled to know how the city selected winners and losers in doling out $3.8 million in ARP funding.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“Only when that process is fully revealed can people decide for themselves whether it was done fairly and objectively,” Burns said. “That information needs to be put on the table, for all to see.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.