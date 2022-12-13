Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
5 Great Steakhouses In Ohio To Visit During This Holiday SeasonD_FoodVendorOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
Police: Driver crashes into Market District near Grandview after 'being denied entry'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a driver drove into the Grandview Yard Market District supermarket near Grandview after "being denied entry." Dispatchers received a call just after 1:35 a.m. that happened at the supermarket on West 3rd Avenue. Police said the driver took...
Dollar General Adds Warning Stickers on Scanning Devices After Overcharging
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NBC4and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WTRF
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she’s entitled to under Ohio law, the state’s highest court ruled Friday. In a 4-3 decision, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda...
Police: 3 injured in shooting inside Airbnb near University District
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured, two of them critically, in a shooting near the University District area on the city's north side early Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2000 block of North 4th Street just after 12:35 a.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
iheart.com
Ross Grand Jury: Boasting of Guns on Social Media While on Disability
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 12 of their cases Friday, with two open. In one, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on October 29th, Chillicothe Police responded to home on Anderson Station Road where a woman reported seeing a shadow outside her window. Her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Logan...
Police: Driver crashes possible stolen vehicle into Grandview Yard Market District
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a driver drove into the Grandview Yard Market District supermarket near Grandview after "being denied entry." Dispatchers received a call just after 1:35 a.m. that happened at the supermarket on West 3rd Avenue. Police said the driver took...
Court issues temporary stay against City of Columbus’ newly passed gun laws
COLUMBUS — A judge in Fairfield County has issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Columbus’ newly passed gun ordinances. >>RELATED: City of Columbus looking to ban the sale of assault weapons. The Columbus City Council passed a set of gun ordinances December 5 that would...
Two dead in Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on bail before shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on “human error.” Columbus police allege 20-year-old David Johnson III was involved in an attempted robbery that ended in the death of Andrew Combs overnight Tuesday. Johnson was arrested in […]
One person critically injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Hilltop early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Eureka Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One person was found...
sciotopost.com
Update – Bystanders Save Man in Firey Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Bystanders jumped into harm’s way, over half a dozen men and women, to save someone who most likely wouldn’t have made it if it wasn’t for their fast action. Around 6:15 pm on Friday, December 17th a two-car crash occurred in the intersection of...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Police Search for Walmart Theft Suspect After High-Speed Chase
Chillicothe – Police are now investigating a theft that turned assault and then chase after a man who ran from police. According to Chillicothe Police department on 12/17/22 around 7:47 pm police were called to Walmart in Chillicothe for a theft. When they arrived the man was leaving the store and just jumped in a waiting car in a dark-colored sedan. The vehicle then left the parking lot, a traffic stop was indicated by police, and when the driver stopped the suspect (passenger) assaulted her, she then jumped out of the car. The suspect then took control of the vehicle and took off.
Columbus man gets max 180-day sentence for attempted strangulation of California woman at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man charged with the random attack and attempted strangulation of a woman has been given the maximum 180-day jail sentence by a Franklin County Municipal Court judge. A California woman was visiting a family member at Riverside Methodist Hospital with her 4-year-old daughter on...
Columbus, west side business work to curb violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
Video shows deadly Columbus Sheetz shooting with 12 persons of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police on Friday released security camera video from a Sheetz gas station shooting that left one man dead. The videos from three separate cameras show different angles of the Oct. 30 incident, but none of them show 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky being hit by gunfire. A suspect in the parking lot […]
COTA working to fix cyber incident causing some issues for customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority said there was a cyber security incident that caused them to take their IT systems offline. According to COTA, an outside organization accessed its IT network on Monday. Due to the cyber incident, COTA's offices cannot be reached by phone and...
10TV
Columbus, OH
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0