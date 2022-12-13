ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
iheart.com

Ross Grand Jury: Boasting of Guns on Social Media While on Disability

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 12 of their cases Friday, with two open. In one, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on October 29th, Chillicothe Police responded to home on Anderson Station Road where a woman reported seeing a shadow outside her window. Her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Logan...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
10TV

One person critically injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Hilltop early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Eureka Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One person was found...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Police Search for Walmart Theft Suspect After High-Speed Chase

Chillicothe – Police are now investigating a theft that turned assault and then chase after a man who ran from police. According to Chillicothe Police department on 12/17/22 around 7:47 pm police were called to Walmart in Chillicothe for a theft. When they arrived the man was leaving the store and just jumped in a waiting car in a dark-colored sedan. The vehicle then left the parking lot, a traffic stop was indicated by police, and when the driver stopped the suspect (passenger) assaulted her, she then jumped out of the car. The suspect then took control of the vehicle and took off.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, west side business work to curb violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County

Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
