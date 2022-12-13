ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Carl Samuel Stickley

Carl Samuel Stickley, 88, died December 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 18, 1934, in Iola, KS to Lee and Emma (Burling) Stickley. Carl graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1953. He grew up farming and after careers in truck driving and insurance, that is what he returned to. Carl loved horses and team roping. He also assisted with the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps. Carl was a member of Countryside Baptist Church.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Community Foundation Awards More Than $40K in Grants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Cosmosphere CEO Elected Board Chair for Giant Screen Cinema Association

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cosmosphere president and chief executive officer Jim Remar has been elected 2023 Chair of the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) Board of Directors. Association members represent filmmakers, distributors, and theaters from nearly 30 countries. Remar joins leaders from Michael Daut Productions and K2 Studios, the Tennessee Aquarium, and the Saskatchewan Science Centre as newly-elected GSCA Board officers.
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Salina Woman Wins “Santa’s Stash”

A Salina woman is taking home “Santa’s Stash”. 27-year-old Kylie Tracy was among a group of finalists who qualified to be a part of the grand finale of Meridian Media’s “Santa’s Stash” event on Saturday. “Santa’s Stash” was a locked box full of...
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close

MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. man dies in rollover

KINGMAN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Karson B. Becker, 30, Pretty Prairie, was northbound on NE 150 Avenue at NE 50th Street. Becker ran the stop sign at the intersection and lost...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Savannah Voorhies located safe

The family of Savannah Voorhies said she was located safe Tuesday night in Larned, Kan. "Thank you for your willingness to share," her dad said in an update. "But, thank the Lord she’s safe and sound." Family is worried about safety of a Kansas teenager who was reported missing...
LARNED, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

MHS Girls Wrestlers Take 4th in 20-Team Abilene Tournament

ABILENE, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Wrestling team was in action on Thursday, for a tournament that included 20 teams. The Bullpups would have a handful of second place individual finishes, but ultimately Lexi Patterson and Nadia Vesser would take first along with Makayla Gonzales, as the Pups would finish 4th out of 20 teams with a team score of 90. Hays would win the tournament with a score of 137.
ABILENE, KS
KWCH.com

Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday will be our warmest day for at least the next 10 days as much colder weather is on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon as clouds begin to increase across Kansas.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy