Carl Samuel Stickley
Carl Samuel Stickley, 88, died December 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 18, 1934, in Iola, KS to Lee and Emma (Burling) Stickley. Carl graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1953. He grew up farming and after careers in truck driving and insurance, that is what he returned to. Carl loved horses and team roping. He also assisted with the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps. Carl was a member of Countryside Baptist Church.
Community Foundation Awards More Than $40K in Grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
Cosmosphere CEO Elected Board Chair for Giant Screen Cinema Association
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cosmosphere president and chief executive officer Jim Remar has been elected 2023 Chair of the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) Board of Directors. Association members represent filmmakers, distributors, and theaters from nearly 30 countries. Remar joins leaders from Michael Daut Productions and K2 Studios, the Tennessee Aquarium, and the Saskatchewan Science Centre as newly-elected GSCA Board officers.
Gallery: Kansas motor home explodes, property owner flown to Wichita for burn treatment
A motor home in central Kansas exploded Saturday morning, injuring the property owner.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
Salina Woman Wins “Santa’s Stash”
A Salina woman is taking home “Santa’s Stash”. 27-year-old Kylie Tracy was among a group of finalists who qualified to be a part of the grand finale of Meridian Media’s “Santa’s Stash” event on Saturday. “Santa’s Stash” was a locked box full of...
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
Wichita North High School reveals new mascot
Wichita North High School revealed its new mascot as the "Rehawks" on Wednesday afternoon.
Homeless or fearful of losing your home? Help is available
When you see people sleeping on the streets downtown or living in a tent under a bridge, it’s common to wonder: Why doesn’t somebody do something? It’s asked by those concerned for the human welfare of Wichita homeless people and others who don’t like their public presence.
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
Reno Co. man dies in rollover
KINGMAN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Karson B. Becker, 30, Pretty Prairie, was northbound on NE 150 Avenue at NE 50th Street. Becker ran the stop sign at the intersection and lost...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Savannah Voorhies located safe
The family of Savannah Voorhies said she was located safe Tuesday night in Larned, Kan. "Thank you for your willingness to share," her dad said in an update. "But, thank the Lord she’s safe and sound." Family is worried about safety of a Kansas teenager who was reported missing...
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Man hospitalized after crash near downtown Wichita
The crash happened at University and Osage, near Kellogg and Seneca. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
MHS Girls Wrestlers Take 4th in 20-Team Abilene Tournament
ABILENE, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Wrestling team was in action on Thursday, for a tournament that included 20 teams. The Bullpups would have a handful of second place individual finishes, but ultimately Lexi Patterson and Nadia Vesser would take first along with Makayla Gonzales, as the Pups would finish 4th out of 20 teams with a team score of 90. Hays would win the tournament with a score of 137.
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday will be our warmest day for at least the next 10 days as much colder weather is on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon as clouds begin to increase across Kansas.
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency...
