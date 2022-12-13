Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
OK students learn song in sign language to include peer
The holidays are here, and a group of elementary school students in Yukon decided to give a special gift to one of their own.
‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck
Tim Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.
“People are just not able to make ends meet,” Mega Christmas distribution helps northeast OKC
An Oklahoma City church embraced the Christmas spirit a little early to help those in need.
Moore community reeling in what happened after sudden, tragic death of Westmoore High School student
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
USPS OKC to host job fair to fill up to 200 new career positions
The United States Postal Service is looking for talent as it seeks individuals interested in a pathway to the Postal service.
Hundreds of soldiers welcomed to Oklahoma City with festive cheer
Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Sill are making their way through Oklahoma City this weekend, en route to their families for the holidays. The YMCA likes to make their take-off from Will Rogers World Airport as comfortable as possible by welcoming them with some festive cheer.
KOCO
Person shot near Farmer’s Public Market overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot near the Farmer’s Public Market overnight in Oklahoma City. Early Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police responded to reports of gunshots near the Farmer’s Public Market. Upon arrival, they found at least one gunshot victim at the scene. Police said the...
State says technology for mental health related calls available, but cannot confirm its use by Norman Police
Law enforcement in Oklahoma is given multiple options to handle mental health related calls, according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse. Members of the Norman community wondered why these services were not employed by Norman Police Department during the arrest of Shannon Hanchett, who owned Okie Baking Co., also known as the “Cookie Cottage.”
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Red Andrews Christmas dinner set to give away food and toys
Christmas festivities will be different this year for those seeking to volunteer or find themselves in need of assistance.
One shot at northwest Oklahoma City apartment
Authorities say one person was shot at an apartment complex in northwest OKC on Sunday night.
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
KFOR
Toys Needed for Christmas Toy Drive
Lauren Daniels sits down with Michael Carr during the Friday morning Rise and Shine Segment. Carr&Carr Attorneys at Law are partnering with Calm Waters Center for Children and Families to help get toy donations. Calm Waters is an amazing organization that helps assist children and families in their grief journey...
Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
One injured in shooting at OKC Farmers Market
Officials say a woman was taken to a nearby hospital following a shooting at the Farmers Market in Oklahoma City.
Norman police respond to possible homicide
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
blackchronicle.com
Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a commercial structure on fire near S.W. 13th and Robinson. When fire crews arrived on the scene,...
KFOR
The real deal Arctic Blast still on track to hit Oklahoma Wed Night / Thursday!
Get prepared for the real deal Arctic Blast that should reach OKC around Sunrise Thursday! The big story is the dangerous cold, strong winds and dangerous wind chill temps! Some light snow and flurries is likely with the front with up to 1/2″ acc in OKC. Watching!
Comments / 0