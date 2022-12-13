ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

State says technology for mental health related calls available, but cannot confirm its use by Norman Police

Law enforcement in Oklahoma is given multiple options to handle mental health related calls, according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse. Members of the Norman community wondered why these services were not employed by Norman Police Department during the arrest of Shannon Hanchett, who owned Okie Baking Co., also known as the “Cookie Cottage.”
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Toys Needed for Christmas Toy Drive

Lauren Daniels sits down with Michael Carr during the Friday morning Rise and Shine Segment. Carr&Carr Attorneys at Law are partnering with Calm Waters Center for Children and Families to help get toy donations. Calm Waters is an amazing organization that helps assist children and families in their grief journey...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a commercial structure on fire near S.W. 13th and Robinson. When fire crews arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

