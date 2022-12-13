Read full article on original website
Carl Samuel Stickley
Carl Samuel Stickley, 88, died December 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 18, 1934, in Iola, KS to Lee and Emma (Burling) Stickley. Carl graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1953. He grew up farming and after careers in truck driving and insurance, that is what he returned to. Carl loved horses and team roping. He also assisted with the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps. Carl was a member of Countryside Baptist Church.
Ralph S. Westgate
Ralph S. Westgate, 93, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson, KS. Ralph was born June 16, 1929 in San Fernando, CA to William Penn and Minnie Cora (Cohen) Westgate. He graduated from San Fernando High School and in 1950, Ralph enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1954. On July 2, 1955, Ralph married Mary G. Pfannestiel in Venice, CA. Ralph and Mary had two children; Mary and Lisa. Ralph worked for Boeing as a program manager and retired in 1999. He also worked as a real estate broker in California and for Coldwell Banker in Hutchinson. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hutchinson.
McPherson Wrestlers Finish 4th in Abilene Tournament Saturday
ABILENE, Kan. – After a fourth place finish for the McPherson Girls Wrestlers Thursday in Abilene, it was the Boys turn to make the trip North, where the varsity would finish 4th out of 12 other teams. Below are the varsity results by weight-class:. 120. Julian Glover (13-1) placed...
Shockers Ice Cold in Loss to OSU
WICHITA, Kan. (goshockers.com)- A battle between two of the nation’s top-10 field goal percentages defenses played out in predictable fashion. On a night when it hit just 1-of-21 three-point attempts, Wichita State fell 59-49 to Oklahoma State at INTRUST Bank Arena. Craig Porter Jr. finished with 14 points, seven...
