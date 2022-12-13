Read full article on original website
Katy Pettway
5d ago
There are many deep rooted folks in this County...with this system that's in place....folk get referred to the congressman in Alabama and you bounce back in forth...skipped hopped....they will tell you anything over the phone...bottom line children that been harmed with the school system (misconduct) with staff educators because it's not what you know it's what you know it's Who you know...within this system a favor for a favor....
Reply
2
Related
WEAR
Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
thecallnews.com
Cousin charged with murder in Bohannon’s death
The cousin of a man found shot to death near Citronelle on Dec. 15 has been charged with murder by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Drayson Stone Kelly, 25, was arrested and charged with the murder of Gilbert Rudolph Bohannon III, 32, whose body was found was found at an industrial area off Smith Road, northeast of Citronelle off Odom Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police investigating burglary on Dukes Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating a burglary that happened Friday, Dec. 16. According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue in reference to a burglary call. Police said three unknown male subjects forced entry into the residence with firearms and assaulted one victim and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Home invasion and shooting make for a violent weekend of crime in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was Friday night when MPD officials responded to a burglary report on the 2000-block of Dukes Avenue near University Hospital. Once they arrived, it was reported to officers that 3 men-unknown to the residents- entered their home armed with guns. The subjects allegedly assaulted one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Investigators still seeking clues after body found in Citronelle
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for clues after a man’s body was found Thursday morning in Citronelle. According to Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean, the body of a man believed to be in his early 30s was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near Smith and Odom roads.
Homicide investigation underway in Citronelle: Police
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are investigating a possible homicide that happened Thursday morning. Officers were called to Smith Road off Odom Road at around 7:23 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a body found. Police said the victim was a white male in his 20’s or early 30’s. CPD […]
1,600 grams of fentanyl, 16 guns, other narcotics seized in ‘Operation Blue Christmas’: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit has served five separate search warrants over the last week as part of “Operation Blue Christmas.” In total, deputies seized 1,600 grams of fentanyl, 16 guns, 681 grams of methamphetamine, 1,200 grams of crack cocaine, 229 grams of powered cocaine and more than […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has successful weeklong drug busts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County, Fla., sheriff’s deputies made multiple drug busts this week, confiscating assault rifles, fentanyl and more. They called it “Operation Blue Christmas,” and Sheriff Chip Simmons said this is the most drugs they’ve found in years. ECSO, along with the help of other agencies, conveniently made these drug busts in the same week.
Man shot on General Gorgas Drive Sunday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. An official said officers were called to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive, near University Hospital, after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. According […]
3 men break into home with guns, shoot at resident: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they responded to a burglary report that happened on Dukes Avenue Friday night. According to officials, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue, near University Hospital, after receiving information about men breaking into a home. It was reported to officers once […]
utv44.com
MPD optimistic about retaining more officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department welcomed 10 officers to the force today, but in the 20 weeks it took to train those officers, 18 existing officers left the force. MPD officials say they're budgeted for about 488 officers and they're down 72 officers. MPD leadership is optimistic that they can keep Mobile competitive.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin youth rehab center agrees to pay $3.5 million to resolve overbilling allegations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A private company that operates a youth rehabilitation center in Baldwin County has agreed to pay nearly $3.5 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit that federal authorities eventually picked up, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. The Alabama Department of Youth Services contracts with the...
Family mourns man found dead after fire in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members are grieving the loss of a man killed in a fire early Saturday morning. 72-year-old Charles Standberry was found dead in his home after a fire this weekend. Family members want to make sure this tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else. “A good-hearted person, we all loved him and […]
Mobile had highest violent crime rate among cities reported in 2021: FBI
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Justice Statistics released its 2021 violent crime rates for cities in the United States with a population over 100,000 that reported their data to the FBI. Of the roughly 150 cities reported, Mobile had the highest rate. The report shows that Mobile […]
WPMI
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two Bay Saint Louis Police Officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The incident allegedly began when Sergeant Steve Robin and officer Brandon Estorffe responded to a motel for a guest in distress. "At one point,...
wxxv25.com
Inmate sues Harrison County, sheriff after alleged assault, rape at jail
A Harrison County inmate has sued Harrison County and Sheriff Troy Peterson and unnamed defendants, claiming he was assaulted and raped while in the county jail. The inmate filed a federal lawsuit on December 2, asking for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial. He says he was deprived of his civil rights, there was a conspiracy to interfere with those rights, the county failed to stop the conspiracy and breach of duty.
utv44.com
Theodore postal employee charged with stealing Amazon returns
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Rural Carrier for the United States Postal Service in Theodore has been charged in Federal Court with stealing items from the mail. Brandon Hoyt was charged today with allegedly stealing items from boxes that were being returned to Amazon by customers, according to court documents.
WALA-TV FOX10
National nonprofit is posting bail for Mobile prisoners – and DA cries foul
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A California-based nonprofit organization quietly has begun putting up bail money to help prisoners get out of Mobile County Metro Jail, a move that has drawn the ire of prosecutors. Based in Los Angeles, The Bail Project has $33 million and operates all over the country,...
WEAR
Pensacola men charged with trafficking large amounts of fentanyl, meth, cocaine
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Pensacola men are being held in jail on $300,000 each after authorities located over 1,000 grams of fentanyl and cocaine inside a home, as well as 500 grams of meth. Marcus Williams, 44, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Andrion Battle, 46, is...
WAAY-TV
2 Alabama middle schoolers arrested for placing hoax call about active school shooter in Bay Minette
Two children are facing criminal charges after police say they called 911 from Bay Minette Middle School to report an active shooter that didn't actually exist. The Bay Minette Police Department said the call came in about 8 a.m. Wednesday and triggered a lockdown on campus as the school resource officer and patrol officers responded.
Comments / 2