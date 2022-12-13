‘Don’t run, Joe’: Progressive group launches ad against Biden 2024 run



A progressive group against President Joe Biden running for reelection has launched its first television advertisement in New Hampshire, more than a year before voters in the state will cast ballots in the Democratic primary.

The ad from RootsAction features several New Hampshire voters explaining they believe Biden should not run in 2024, with the main theme being his electability.

"It's absolutely critical we don't allow a Republican to win the White House in 2024," the first woman in the ad proclaims.



Various other people plead against a Biden 2024 campaign, with most referencing his low polling numbers. In the ad, one person says, "Our ideas are way more popular than Joe Biden is."

The people also say it is a "risk" to elect a Republican, with videos of two GOP heavyweights, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former President Donald Trump, being shown.

Abortion rights, universal healthcare, and climate change are brought up as examples of why Democrats "can't afford to lose." The ad ends with all of the people featured saying, "Don't run, Joe."

The campaign, which was launched a day after the midterm elections, said it is launching its campaign with advocacy in New Hampshire because of its status as the first-in-the-nation primary for presidential elections. RootsAction, which is behind the campaign, supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Democratic primaries in 2016 and 2020.

The Democratic Party recently proposed the first primary for the 2024 cycle should happen in South Carolina, with New Hampshire being bumped to the second day of primaries alongside Nevada. The proposal is believed to be done to help Biden, who finished poorly in both the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary in 2020.

Biden has suffered dismal ratings in polls during his presidency, with only 30% of voters saying he should run for reelection in a recent poll from Newsweek .

The president has not announced a 2024 bid but has indicated he will run for reelection.