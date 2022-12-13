ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

‘Don’t run, Joe’: Progressive group launches ad against Biden 2024 run

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xcNJ_0jhWoagr00


A progressive group against President Joe Biden running for reelection has launched its first television advertisement in New Hampshire, more than a year before voters in the state will cast ballots in the Democratic primary.

The ad from RootsAction features several New Hampshire voters explaining they believe Biden should not run in 2024, with the main theme being his electability.

WHITE HOUSE: THE FED HAS 'THE BEST MONETARY POLICIES TO DEAL WITH INFLATION'

"It's absolutely critical we don't allow a Republican to win the White House in 2024," the first woman in the ad proclaims.


Various other people plead against a Biden 2024 campaign, with most referencing his low polling numbers. In the ad, one person says, "Our ideas are way more popular than Joe Biden is."

The people also say it is a "risk" to elect a Republican, with videos of two GOP heavyweights, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former President Donald Trump, being shown.

Abortion rights, universal healthcare, and climate change are brought up as examples of why Democrats "can't afford to lose." The ad ends with all of the people featured saying, "Don't run, Joe."

The campaign, which was launched a day after the midterm elections, said it is launching its campaign with advocacy in New Hampshire because of its status as the first-in-the-nation primary for presidential elections. RootsAction, which is behind the campaign, supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Democratic primaries in 2016 and 2020.

The Democratic Party recently proposed the first primary for the 2024 cycle should happen in South Carolina, with New Hampshire being bumped to the second day of primaries alongside Nevada. The proposal is believed to be done to help Biden, who finished poorly in both the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden has suffered dismal ratings in polls during his presidency, with only 30% of voters saying he should run for reelection in a recent poll from Newsweek .

The president has not announced a 2024 bid but has indicated he will run for reelection.

Comments / 8

Retired at last
5d ago

Anyone who is US born and over 35 can run. Let him run. If you don’t want him as your president vote of someone else during the primary.

Reply
2
Related
msn.com

These Democrats could run in 2024 instead of Joe Biden

Slide 1 of 18: US President Joe Biden has already said he’s interested in running in 2024. Uncle Joe, however, isn’t getting any younger and the results in the midterms haven’t exactly been positive for the Democratic Party. Many are now wondering: who could run instead of Biden?
Washington Examiner

Parents could see $300 monthly payments under proposal Democrats seek to pass in December

Democrats are looking to introduce another child tax credit provision as the time nears for a year-end Congress spending bill. The tax credit provision began during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the American Family Rescue Plan in 2021 with the goal to raise children out of poverty. Payments were split in half, with the first batch of monthly payments going to families from July through December and the second batch arriving once families filed their taxes in early 2022. However, the program was only slated to last a year.
Daily Mail

White House won't comment if Biden plans to return $5.2M in campaign funds from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged with swindling investors out of $1.8 billion

The White House on Tuesday wouldn't say if President Biden will ask his aides to return $5.2 million in donations made to his presidential election campaign from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in 2020. In a dramatic series of events, the 30-year-old was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday evening...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Republican fears grow that 'anti-Trump' war could 'guarantee Biden's reelection'

Republicans are looking toward 2024 with wary eyes because a split within the party over former President Donald Trump could allow Democrats to win big in the election. GOP members are concerned that the House and Senate, as well as the White House, could slip from their grasp if the party splits over backing Trump or moving forward with someone else.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
262K+
Followers
74K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy