Derby, KS

KAKE TV

Santa and WPD give Wichita kids Christmas cheer

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department hosted its annual holiday feast for families in need on Sunday. Every year, officers and community members nominate families they think need a little extra Christmas cheer. With the help of Santa Claus and Pig In and Pig Out, dozens of children received gifts and a holiday meal.
WICHITA, KS
Texoma's Homepage

Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Hutch Post

Reno Co. man dies in rollover

KINGMAN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Karson B. Becker, 30, Pretty Prairie, was northbound on NE 150 Avenue at NE 50th Street. Becker ran the stop sign at the intersection and lost...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Police arrest teenage suspect in connection to Friday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

One critically injured in late night shooting in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Northeast Wichita on Friday night. Police and emergency personnel were sent to the scene of a reported shooting in the 4200 block of N. Dellrose at approximately 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival they began life saving measures on an 18-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds before taking him to a local hospital.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Christmas comes a little early for local boy

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - A Christmas miracle came early for a little boy known only by the name of Caydon. KAKE viewer Eric Stewart found a tote near the intersection of Maple St., just east of Maize. The top of the tote read, "To Caydon, with love from Grandma and Grandpa" and, printed neatly on the side read the words, "Caydon's Christmas."
MAIZE, KS

