Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Gallery: Kansas motor home explodes, property owner flown to Wichita for burn treatment
A motor home in central Kansas exploded Saturday morning, injuring the property owner.
KAKE TV
Santa and WPD give Wichita kids Christmas cheer
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department hosted its annual holiday feast for families in need on Sunday. Every year, officers and community members nominate families they think need a little extra Christmas cheer. With the help of Santa Claus and Pig In and Pig Out, dozens of children received gifts and a holiday meal.
16-year-old arrested following shooting in northeast Wichita
A Wichita teenager was arrested after a shooting critically injured another teenager on Friday.
Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
Reno Co. man dies in rollover
KINGMAN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Karson B. Becker, 30, Pretty Prairie, was northbound on NE 150 Avenue at NE 50th Street. Becker ran the stop sign at the intersection and lost...
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
KAKE TV
Wichita Police arrest teenage suspect in connection to Friday night shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency...
Man hospitalized after crash near downtown Wichita
The crash happened at University and Osage, near Kellogg and Seneca. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Updated: Wichita homicide suspect surrenders after standoff, police say
The standoff started when police were following up on a tip about a wanted person.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroach in mixing bowl, pig blood over fruit, mice in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
One critically injured in late night shooting in NE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Northeast Wichita on Friday night. Police and emergency personnel were sent to the scene of a reported shooting in the 4200 block of N. Dellrose at approximately 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival they began life saving measures on an 18-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds before taking him to a local hospital.
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for capital murder
A Wichita man was sentenced to life in prison for capital murder on Wednesday.
KAKE TV
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
WPD arrest murder suspect after standoff
Police have arrested a second suspect in a Wichita homicide. It began around Noon Thursday with a police chance that ended in a stand-off near Harry and Oliver.
Local law enforcement execute search warrant to recover stolen property
Local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant to recover stolen property in Derby early Monday morning.
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Search warrant issued in South Wichita Search warrant issued in South Wichita Search warrant issued in South Wichita Search warrant issued in South Wichita
KAKE TV
Christmas comes a little early for local boy
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - A Christmas miracle came early for a little boy known only by the name of Caydon. KAKE viewer Eric Stewart found a tote near the intersection of Maple St., just east of Maize. The top of the tote read, "To Caydon, with love from Grandma and Grandpa" and, printed neatly on the side read the words, "Caydon's Christmas."
Comments / 0