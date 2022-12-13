Tears, anger fill Franklin Co. courtroom after continuance in deadly wrong-way crash case for woman convicted in Capitol insurrection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former St. Louis police officer Torey Phelps was found not guilty Thursday. Phelps was standing trial after a woman accused him of raping her while she was unconscious in 2010. According to court documents, the woman says Phelps sexually assaulted her while his colleague Lafeal Lawshea was in a nearby room. The alleged assault took place in Lawshea’s home.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO