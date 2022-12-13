Read full article on original website
Jim Montgomery, Bruins coach and former UMaine player, doing better on and off ice since firing, rehab
BOSTON — Jim Montgomery was at his lowest point after he was fired by the Dallas Stars for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem. Three years later, he is at the top of the NHL, coaching the Boston Bruins to the best record in the league so far this season. It wouldn’t have been possible if not for the lessons learned during his exile, his rehab and his climb back through the coaching ranks.
Fan’s fingertip bitten off in fight at Bruins game in Arizona, reports say
A brawl in the stands at a Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes game last week cost one person the tip of their finger, which was bitten off in the altercation with other fans, reports said. A half-dozen people were involved in the fight, during a game last Friday at the...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Fan Likes A Potential Free Agent Match
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a relatively quiet offseason up to this point, with their most notable move being the signing of pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract. Several key players from the Dodgers 2022 team are free agents, including Justin Turner. The team has already...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Yardbarker
Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move
The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Why Marcus Smart Abruptly Left Game Late In Celtics Win Over Lakers
With the Boston Celtics trying to close out the Los Angeles Lakers in the final minute of overtime Tuesday night, Marcus Smart made an uncharacteristic move by abruptly leaving the game. The veteran guard sure had a valid reason for doing so, which he revealed following Boston’s 122-118 overtime win...
Yardbarker
New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
Yardbarker
The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star
When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
Yardbarker
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
