NEWS CENTER Maine

Jim Montgomery, Bruins coach and former UMaine player, doing better on and off ice since firing, rehab

BOSTON — Jim Montgomery was at his lowest point after he was fired by the Dallas Stars for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem. Three years later, he is at the top of the NHL, coaching the Boston Bruins to the best record in the league so far this season. It wouldn’t have been possible if not for the lessons learned during his exile, his rehab and his climb back through the coaching ranks.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Fan Likes A Potential Free Agent Match

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a relatively quiet offseason up to this point, with their most notable move being the signing of pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract. Several key players from the Dodgers 2022 team are free agents, including Justin Turner. The team has already...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NESN

Why Marcus Smart Abruptly Left Game Late In Celtics Win Over Lakers

With the Boston Celtics trying to close out the Los Angeles Lakers in the final minute of overtime Tuesday night, Marcus Smart made an uncharacteristic move by abruptly leaving the game. The veteran guard sure had a valid reason for doing so, which he revealed following Boston’s 122-118 overtime win...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star

When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
BOSTON, MA

