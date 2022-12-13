While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.

LEBANON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO