FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
atozsports.com
What Clemson QB Cade Klubnik said about facing Tennessee Vols’ defense
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30 in Miami. Clemson true freshman QB Cade Klubnik will start against the Vols. It’ll be the first career start for the former five-star recruit. Klubnik played well in the ACC Championship...
atozsports.com
Key Vols player announces he’s returning to Tennessee for one more season
A key Tennessee Vols player announced this weekend that he’s returning to UT for his final season of eligibility. Safety Jaylen McCollough posted a message on Instagram over the weekend announcing his intentions to return to Tennessee in 2023. And he’s returning because he wants to bring a couple...
atozsports.com
Comments from Vols senior shows why Tennessee fans should feel confident that Joe Milton has improved
The worst moment of the Tennessee Vols‘ season came late in the blowout loss against South Carolina when QB Hendon Hooker tore his ACL. Losing to the Gamecocks essentially eliminated the Vols from the College Football Playoff. But worse than that was Hooker’s injury. Hooker was one of...
atozsports.com
National media outlet is united in their prediction for Orange Bowl showdown between Tennessee and Clemson
The Tennessee Vols are just two weeks away from a showdown with the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl in Miami. If Tennessee takes down Clemson, it’ll give the Vols their 11th win of the season. It would be the first time since 2001 that Tennessee’s got to 11 wins.
Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded
While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
WKRN
New cannabis legalization coming
Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
wchstv.com
'Double-dippers': Tennessee city employees get pay, pension on taxpayer dime, group says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," city employees in Nashville, Tennessee, are getting both pay and pension — all on the taxpayer dime. Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to reveal what his organization has uncovered. The local...
Maury County Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash
A Maury County Sheriff's deputy died Monday after his SUV was hit while he was working traffic detail for crews making repairs to a highway.
