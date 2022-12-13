Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win
Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move
The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
NBA Fans React To Paul Pierce Mocking LeBron James By Performing The Silencer
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have gone through a plethora of ups and downs this season. From having a 2-10 start to the season to getting themselves back on their feet and improving their record to 11-15, until they met the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are currently being...
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Red Sox Insider Confirms A Major Free Agency Rumor
The Boston Red Sox are probably a bit worse than when the 2022 season ended. Yes, they have signed Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen plus other relievers, but they lost perhaps their best player in Xander Bogaerts, and that definitely hurts. In fact, the Red Sox missed out on almost...
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
LeBron James Credits Thomas Bryant And Max Christie For The Lakers' Big Win Over The Nuggets
LeBron James heaped praise on Thomas Bryant and Max Christie, as he gave them credit for the Lakers' big win over the Denver Nuggets.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?. No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
The Boston Red Sox already have greatly improved their bullpen this offseason, but there are always moves to be made. Boston's bullpen finished with the fifth-worst ERA in all of Major League Baseball in 2022 at 4.59 but that likely will not be the case in 2023. The Red Sox already have made a few strong moves in signing Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen so the bullpen should be significantly improved next season.
