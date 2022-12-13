ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win

Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Insider Confirms A Major Free Agency Rumor

The Boston Red Sox are probably a bit worse than when the 2022 season ended. Yes, they have signed Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen plus other relievers, but they lost perhaps their best player in Xander Bogaerts, and that definitely hurts. In fact, the Red Sox missed out on almost...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season

Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?. No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball

The Boston Red Sox already have greatly improved their bullpen this offseason, but there are always moves to be made. Boston's bullpen finished with the fifth-worst ERA in all of Major League Baseball in 2022 at 4.59 but that likely will not be the case in 2023. The Red Sox already have made a few strong moves in signing Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen so the bullpen should be significantly improved next season.
BOSTON, MA

