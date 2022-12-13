The Boston Red Sox already have greatly improved their bullpen this offseason, but there are always moves to be made. Boston's bullpen finished with the fifth-worst ERA in all of Major League Baseball in 2022 at 4.59 but that likely will not be the case in 2023. The Red Sox already have made a few strong moves in signing Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen so the bullpen should be significantly improved next season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO