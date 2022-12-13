Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Cosmosphere CEO Elected Board Chair for Giant Screen Cinema Association
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cosmosphere president and chief executive officer Jim Remar has been elected 2023 Chair of the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) Board of Directors. Association members represent filmmakers, distributors, and theaters from nearly 30 countries. Remar joins leaders from Michael Daut Productions and K2 Studios, the Tennessee Aquarium, and the Saskatchewan Science Centre as newly-elected GSCA Board officers.
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
adastraradio.com
Carl Samuel Stickley
Carl Samuel Stickley, 88, died December 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 18, 1934, in Iola, KS to Lee and Emma (Burling) Stickley. Carl graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1953. He grew up farming and after careers in truck driving and insurance, that is what he returned to. Carl loved horses and team roping. He also assisted with the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps. Carl was a member of Countryside Baptist Church.
adastraradio.com
Ralph S. Westgate
Ralph S. Westgate, 93, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson, KS. Ralph was born June 16, 1929 in San Fernando, CA to William Penn and Minnie Cora (Cohen) Westgate. He graduated from San Fernando High School and in 1950, Ralph enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1954. On July 2, 1955, Ralph married Mary G. Pfannestiel in Venice, CA. Ralph and Mary had two children; Mary and Lisa. Ralph worked for Boeing as a program manager and retired in 1999. He also worked as a real estate broker in California and for Coldwell Banker in Hutchinson. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hutchinson.
adastraradio.com
Buhler Girls Nab Win, While Boys Fall in Tight Game to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Kan. – In a tight game most of the way, the Buhler girls created a little distance in the fourth quarter and nudged past Augusta 48-41 on Friday night in the Crusaders’ final game of 2022. It was tied 21-21 at halftime, and Augusta led early in...
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Move to 4-1, Heading into Saturday’s 810 Varsity Showcase
WINFIELD, Kan. – It was two runaway performances for the McPherson Bullpup Basketball teams Friday Night, as they played the Winfield Vikings for their second straight league game, before traveling to Shawnee Mission Northwest for the 810 Varsity Showcase on Saturday. Although the MHS Girls began the game on...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Basketball Concludes 2022 With Wins at the 810 Varsity Showcase
SHAWNEE, Kan. – The (4-1) McPherson High Basketball teams had one final test before concluding the 2022 portion of the season on Saturday, as they competed in the 810 Varsity Showcase, which included some of the top ranked teams in Kansas and Missouri. In the girls game, it was...
Comments / 0