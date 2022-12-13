Ralph S. Westgate, 93, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson, KS. Ralph was born June 16, 1929 in San Fernando, CA to William Penn and Minnie Cora (Cohen) Westgate. He graduated from San Fernando High School and in 1950, Ralph enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1954. On July 2, 1955, Ralph married Mary G. Pfannestiel in Venice, CA. Ralph and Mary had two children; Mary and Lisa. Ralph worked for Boeing as a program manager and retired in 1999. He also worked as a real estate broker in California and for Coldwell Banker in Hutchinson. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hutchinson.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO