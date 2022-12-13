ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NU lands pair of in state commitments from Westside in same week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football continues to dominate the recruiting trail under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule and company secured two commitments this week from two of the top players in the state both out of Omaha Westside, Tristan Alvano and Jaylen Lloyd. Alvano a kicker for the...
LINCOLN, NE
Husker wrestling team defeats #18 South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - The No. 16 Nebraska wrestling team dominated No. 18 South Dakota State as the Huskers recorded two bonus point victories to grab the 22-17 victory on Sunday. The Huskers opened the dual in an impressive fashion as #9 Liam Cronin (125) tallied his second pin of...
BROOKINGS, SD
Huskers fall at Kansas State

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Wilhelm Breidenbach had a career-high 13 points off the bench, while Nebraska’s second-half comeback fell short in a 71-56 loss to Kansas State Saturday night in the T-Mobile Center. Breidenbach hit 5-of-9 shots from the field and grabbed five rebounds, as he and freshman...
LINCOLN, NE
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph is no longer an employee at the University of Nebraska or on the Husker football coaching staff, according to the Nebraska Athletic Department. Joseph is facing charges stemming from a reported domestic assault in November. The following is a statement from Nebraska Athletics:. “Coach...
LINCOLN, NE
St. Cecilia boys basketball fly to victory over Osceola

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Seven matchups graced the court at Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings Saturday for the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic. St. Cecilia squared off against Osceola. In the end, the Bluehawks got the 55-43 dub over the Bulldogs. Watch embedded video for highlights.
HASTINGS, NE
Community Corrections Center – Lincoln reports missing inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Keith Duckett did not return to the facility tonight from his job in the community. Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced to four to 10 years...
LINCOLN, NE
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
LINCOLN, NE
Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
CASS COUNTY, NE

