Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wideout in Jaylen LIoydThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KSNB Local4
NU lands pair of in state commitments from Westside in same week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football continues to dominate the recruiting trail under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule and company secured two commitments this week from two of the top players in the state both out of Omaha Westside, Tristan Alvano and Jaylen Lloyd. Alvano a kicker for the...
KSNB Local4
Husker wrestling team defeats #18 South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - The No. 16 Nebraska wrestling team dominated No. 18 South Dakota State as the Huskers recorded two bonus point victories to grab the 22-17 victory on Sunday. The Huskers opened the dual in an impressive fashion as #9 Liam Cronin (125) tallied his second pin of...
KSNB Local4
Huskers fall at Kansas State
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Wilhelm Breidenbach had a career-high 13 points off the bench, while Nebraska’s second-half comeback fell short in a 71-56 loss to Kansas State Saturday night in the T-Mobile Center. Breidenbach hit 5-of-9 shots from the field and grabbed five rebounds, as he and freshman...
KSNB Local4
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph is no longer an employee at the University of Nebraska or on the Husker football coaching staff, according to the Nebraska Athletic Department. Joseph is facing charges stemming from a reported domestic assault in November. The following is a statement from Nebraska Athletics:. “Coach...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island girls basketball falls to Lincoln Southeast
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island girls basketball team hosted Lincoln Southeast on Friday. In the end, the Islanders fall to the Knights, 78-33. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia boys basketball fly to victory over Osceola
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Seven matchups graced the court at Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings Saturday for the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic. St. Cecilia squared off against Osceola. In the end, the Bluehawks got the 55-43 dub over the Bulldogs. Watch embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
GICC boys basketball wins Battle of Crusaders over Lincoln Christian
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball hosted Lincoln Christian in a Battle of Crusaders Friday. GICC earned a 48-38 victory on home court. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Christian girls basketball suffers first loss by one to Patriots
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Christian girls basketball hosted Parkview Christian Friday. The Eagles and Patriots played a closely-contested game the whole way, but it was Parkview Christian who escaped with the 42-41 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball outlasts Fillmore Central
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central girls basketball hosted Fillmore Central on Friday. In the end, it was the Patriots who got the dub, 64-23. Watch embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
5th Quarter Play of the Night: Theobald beats buzzer for Fillmore Central boys basketball
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central boys basketball hosted Fillmore Central Friday. The Panthers got a first quarter buzzer-beater from Keegan Theobald, but it was not enough to give Fillmore Central a victory in the game. Regardless, Theobald is the winner of the 5th Quarter Play of the Night. Watch...
KSNB Local4
Community Corrections Center – Lincoln reports missing inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Keith Duckett did not return to the facility tonight from his job in the community. Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced to four to 10 years...
KSNB Local4
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
KSNB Local4
Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
Comments / 0