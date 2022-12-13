Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Indiana Farm Bureau President discusses ’22 challenges, looks to ’23
The president of Indiana Farm Bureau is reflecting on 2022 and the challenges Hoosier farmers continue to face. Randy Kron says there are several factors impacting the ag economy this year. “In agriculture farmers are used to having challenges but 2022 seemed to have challenges on steroids,” he says. “Think...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Public Universities Face $1.2 billion in Deferred Maintenance on Core Buildings
TOPEKA, Kan. — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday. The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for...
adastraradio.com
2024 site named for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days
The location has been unveiled for Wisconsin’s Farm Technology Days in 2024. The Chippewa County host committee announced Thursday the three-day farm show will be located at the Country and Rock Fest grounds and neighboring Close Farms near Cadott. The 360-acre venue has been hosting music festivals since 1987.
adastraradio.com
Nick Martin’s quest to bag a pheasant in Iowa’s 99 counties
A hunter from Cedar Rapids, Iowa says he’s doing his own version of the Grassley 99-county tour as he continues his quest to harvest a rooster pheasant in every county in the state. Nick Martin, also known as the Iowa Bird Chaser, tells Brownfield he began his 99-county pheasant...
