ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Indiana Farm Bureau President discusses ’22 challenges, looks to ’23

The president of Indiana Farm Bureau is reflecting on 2022 and the challenges Hoosier farmers continue to face. Randy Kron says there are several factors impacting the ag economy this year. “In agriculture farmers are used to having challenges but 2022 seemed to have challenges on steroids,” he says. “Think...
INDIANA STATE
adastraradio.com

2024 site named for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

The location has been unveiled for Wisconsin’s Farm Technology Days in 2024. The Chippewa County host committee announced Thursday the three-day farm show will be located at the Country and Rock Fest grounds and neighboring Close Farms near Cadott. The 360-acre venue has been hosting music festivals since 1987.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
adastraradio.com

Nick Martin’s quest to bag a pheasant in Iowa’s 99 counties

A hunter from Cedar Rapids, Iowa says he’s doing his own version of the Grassley 99-county tour as he continues his quest to harvest a rooster pheasant in every county in the state. Nick Martin, also known as the Iowa Bird Chaser, tells Brownfield he began his 99-county pheasant...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy