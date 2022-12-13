25-Year-Old Northern Virginia Crash Victim Remembered As 'Kind, Young Soul'

A Northern Virginia community is in mourning after a 25-year-old man with a “unique sense of humor” and “kind, young soul” unexpectedly died in an early-morning crash in Loudoun County.

Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes was killed early on Monday, Dec. 12 in his hometown, when he lost control and crashed his 2013 Dodge Charger into two parked cars on East Staunton Avenue, leaving a hole in his family and friends’ hearts.

“Jason's sudden death has left his family and friends heartbroken,” Isabel Flores, a family friend who organized a GoFundMe campaign on his behalf, wrote. “He was a wonderful friend, brother, and son who touched the lives of those around him.

“Jason was just an all-around loving person in any situation. He took many friends under his wing and taught them positivity, no matter the situation you were under he made sure you felt his presence and support

Recinos-Funes was transported to an area hospital following the crash, where he died later on Monday morning.

Following his death, friends, family members, and well-wishers came out in droves to support Racinos-Funes and his loved ones, with nearly $6,000 raised by the community in less than 24 hours.

“We are all devastated by this tragic news and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service,” Flores continued. “We want to give Jason the memorial he deserves, Please consider donating if you are able to do so.”

Anyone in interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign supporting the family of Jason A. Recinos-Funes can do so here .