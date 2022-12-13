ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston announces $23 million improvement project for Franklin Park

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new action plan for the future of Franklin Park. The goal is to make it more accessible with dedicated spaces for cultural and recreational opportunities.

The $23 million capital investment would restore abandoned bear dens for new uses, add a new stage to the overlook area, upgrade playgrounds with athletic fields and rehabilitate the landscape of the 500-acre park.

Wu's plan also includes making it safer.

"Community safety is very much connected to the opportunities for open space and public parks. We know these opportunities include the to contract and close the racial help gap as well as local businesses that border Franklin Park can provide employment and skills training for young people, stabilized housing for homeowners and renters, and nurture a greater deeper sense of community," Wu said.

The full plan is available here .

The city is welcoming public comment through February.

