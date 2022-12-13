Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Camper trailer destroyed in early morning Shasta County fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Crews with Cal Fire were on the scene of a camper fire early Monday morning in western Shasta County. According to Cal Fire, the call came in at 3:54 a.m. of a fully involved camper trailer. Crews relayed that it had nearly burned to the ground once they were on the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Orland woman has waited months for state claim
Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood. Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood.
krcrtv.com
Parole search leads to arrest for methamphetamine sales in Redding
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who they say was planning to sell methamphetamine. On December 17th, at 1:54 PM, Redding Police say one of their officers recognized 58-year old Harrison Branum, an active parolee, in the area of Oasis Road. The officer then approached Branum, only for Branum to reportedly flee into a nearby residence.
actionnewsnow.com
DUI checkpoint will be conducted Sunday evening in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department announced on Facebook that they will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Sunday evening. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI could receive an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license. “Impaired driving is not...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized after car became wedged under semi-truck in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed Baker Road in Red Bluff Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Baker Road and Dalby Lane. Witnesses said a white car was wedged under the flatbed trailer of the semi. Red Bluff Fire Department told Action News Now the driver of the car was stuck for some time. They freed the man and he was able to walk away. He complained of minor pain, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed by falling tree in Millville identified
MILLVILLE, Calif. - The driver of an SUV who was killed after a tree fell down onto their car on Saturday in Millville has been identified. The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 38-year-old Samuel Franklin of Redding. Authorities say that Franklin was driving his SUV in...
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 was shut down after pursuit ended with a crash
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was stopped Wednesday morning due to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tehama County, according to the CHP Red Bluff. A woman took off west on Hooker Creek Road just before 10 a.m., according to a Red Bluff...
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County early Friday morning. The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Benson Road at Gray Road in the Cottonwood area. The 1,200 square foot home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found guilty of arson charges in Shasta County on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that a woman was convicted of arson on forest land, arson of property and possession of flammable material with intent to burn on Tuesday in Shasta County by a jury. Clarissa Clark started a fire in the Montgomery...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police crack down on illegal homeless camps in the city
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police have cracked down on the illegal homeless camps in the city. Officers were out Monday on the seemingly endless process of cleaning trash and debris left behind by those unhoused and camped out in hidden or secluded areas or public spaces. One of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Early-morning fire destroys attic: Christmas gem found in the ashes
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - An early morning fire has displaced a Shasta County family, nine days before Christmas. The fire broke out in the attic of a home off Arlin Lane some time before 3 a.m. Friday. The home is just south of the Redding Airport, towards Anderson. CAL FIRE...
krcrtv.com
Redding man thought he had been shot in face, turns out he was intoxicated, police say
REDDING, Calif. — Redding police were called Thursday night to the intersection of Grace Avenue and Sacramento Street in Redding after a man called 911, claiming he'd been shot in the face during a fight; but it turns out he was intoxicated. Police arrived at the home with a...
krcrtv.com
Cottonwood man faces federal methamphetamine distribution charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession ammunition, the Department of Justice announced Friday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment...
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl, woman arrested in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A woman who was wearing a machete and fixed-blade knife on her waist was arrested in Paradise after officers learned she had a felony warrant out of Shasta County, according to police. The Paradise Police Department said officers contacted 33-year-old Jamie Richardson in the Starbucks parking lot...
krcrtv.com
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Redding assault/robbery suspect
REDDING, Calif. — An elderly man died due to injuries sustained from an assault and robbery at a local laundromat back in August of this year. Now, Shasta County Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible. The...
krcrtv.com
Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
krcrtv.com
New ambulance funded in Tehama County for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A new ambulance will now circulate and respond to emergency calls in Tehama County, thanks to an awarded grant from Corning Healthcare District to help purchase the response unit. Mercy Foundation North and St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff were awarded the funds to...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police CIRT crisis team holds homeless outreach on Park Marina
Redding — The Redding Police Crisis Intervention Response Team, also known as CIRT, was out Thursday at Park Marina, reaching out to the homeless to try and help them off the streets. "Sometimes, we spend an entire day there, and what we do is we connect with the people...
krcrtv.com
Latest on missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin: sister says she was likely running away
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman and well-known local realtor, Tammy Pitkin, has been missing for nearly two months. KRCR first reported on Pitkin's case back in November, shortly after her Toyota Camry was found deserted on a forest service road in Oregon, north of Eugene. Since...
krcrtv.com
Make it Movie Night: The Polar Express drive-in movie Friday in Redding
REDDING. Calif. — Friday Redding First Church on Bechelli Lane is hosting a drive-in movie night with two showing times 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM. The Christmas classic, The Polar Express, will be projected for the parking lot of the Church and is free admission but only with the donation of non-perishable food. All donations will be going to the Good News Rescue Mission to help people and families in need.
