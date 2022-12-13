ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Camper trailer destroyed in early morning Shasta County fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Crews with Cal Fire were on the scene of a camper fire early Monday morning in western Shasta County. According to Cal Fire, the call came in at 3:54 a.m. of a fully involved camper trailer. Crews relayed that it had nearly burned to the ground once they were on the scene.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland woman has waited months for state claim

Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood. Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood.
ORLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Parole search leads to arrest for methamphetamine sales in Redding

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who they say was planning to sell methamphetamine. On December 17th, at 1:54 PM, Redding Police say one of their officers recognized 58-year old Harrison Branum, an active parolee, in the area of Oasis Road. The officer then approached Branum, only for Branum to reportedly flee into a nearby residence.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DUI checkpoint will be conducted Sunday evening in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department announced on Facebook that they will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Sunday evening. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI could receive an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license. “Impaired driving is not...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after car became wedged under semi-truck in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed Baker Road in Red Bluff Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Baker Road and Dalby Lane. Witnesses said a white car was wedged under the flatbed trailer of the semi. Red Bluff Fire Department told Action News Now the driver of the car was stuck for some time. They freed the man and he was able to walk away. He complained of minor pain, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed by falling tree in Millville identified

MILLVILLE, Calif. - The driver of an SUV who was killed after a tree fell down onto their car on Saturday in Millville has been identified. The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 38-year-old Samuel Franklin of Redding. Authorities say that Franklin was driving his SUV in...
MILLVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Southbound I-5 was shut down after pursuit ended with a crash

RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was stopped Wednesday morning due to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tehama County, according to the CHP Red Bluff. A woman took off west on Hooker Creek Road just before 10 a.m., according to a Red Bluff...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County early Friday morning. The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Benson Road at Gray Road in the Cottonwood area. The 1,200 square foot home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman found guilty of arson charges in Shasta County on Tuesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that a woman was convicted of arson on forest land, arson of property and possession of flammable material with intent to burn on Tuesday in Shasta County by a jury. Clarissa Clark started a fire in the Montgomery...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police crack down on illegal homeless camps in the city

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police have cracked down on the illegal homeless camps in the city. Officers were out Monday on the seemingly endless process of cleaning trash and debris left behind by those unhoused and camped out in hidden or secluded areas or public spaces. One of the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Cottonwood man faces federal methamphetamine distribution charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession ammunition, the Department of Justice announced Friday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

K-9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl, woman arrested in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A woman who was wearing a machete and fixed-blade knife on her waist was arrested in Paradise after officers learned she had a felony warrant out of Shasta County, according to police. The Paradise Police Department said officers contacted 33-year-old Jamie Richardson in the Starbucks parking lot...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Make it Movie Night: The Polar Express drive-in movie Friday in Redding

REDDING. Calif. — Friday Redding First Church on Bechelli Lane is hosting a drive-in movie night with two showing times 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM. The Christmas classic, The Polar Express, will be projected for the parking lot of the Church and is free admission but only with the donation of non-perishable food. All donations will be going to the Good News Rescue Mission to help people and families in need.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy