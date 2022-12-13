ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
Indiana appealing second court decision blocking abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — A second legal challenge that has blocked Indiana’s abortion ban from being enforced could also be headed to the state Supreme Court. The Indiana attorney general’s office asked the state’s highest court to review a county judge’s Dec. 2 ruling that the abortion ban adopted in August by the Republican-dominated Legislature violates the state’s 2015 religious freedom law signed by GOP then-Gov. Mike Pence.
