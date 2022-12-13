Read full article on original website
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
Beshear outlines major changes coming to Kentucky's juvenile justice center
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear defined a new system where the Department of Justice (DJJ) will operate three high-security detention centers for male juveniles. Officials say this will be for juveniles aged 14 or older who have been charged with offenses that show a "higher potential for violent, disruptive behavior."
Kentucky task force recommends moving child support enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky task force says the state's child support enforcement program should be moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Office of the Attorney General. The cabinet doesn't have adequate controls and oversights to ensure unpaid child support is collected, the task...
'Here's to 200 more years of success': Buffalo Trace fills 8 millionth barrel since Prohibition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is the bourbon state and celebrates all things bourbon; Buffalo Trace Distillery continued that tradition by filling its eight millionth barrel since Prohibition on Thursday. A Buffalo Trace press release says the historic distillery filled its seven millionth barrel just four years ago. The $1.2...
Kentucky Governor's School application deadline fast approaching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deadline for The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts applications for the class of 2023 will be here before you know it. Any high school sophomore or junior in the bluegrass state will need to send their application in by midnight on Jan. 8, 2023.
Kentuckians not changing holiday plans due to COVID-19 pandemic, report finds
KENTUCKY, USA — A new report found many Kentuckians aren’t letting COVID-19 interfere with their holiday plans. According to the latest “Vaccines in Kentucky” poll, more than 8 in 10 Kentuckians said COVID-19 wouldn’t keep them from attending or hosting holiday gatherings. The poll found...
Indiana appealing second court decision blocking abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — A second legal challenge that has blocked Indiana’s abortion ban from being enforced could also be headed to the state Supreme Court. The Indiana attorney general’s office asked the state’s highest court to review a county judge’s Dec. 2 ruling that the abortion ban adopted in August by the Republican-dominated Legislature violates the state’s 2015 religious freedom law signed by GOP then-Gov. Mike Pence.
Kentuckians get married on White House lawn after President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday, requiring states to honor all marriages regardless of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin. It was a monumental day for couples across the country, including Kentuckians Greg Bourke and Michael De Leon who stood on...
