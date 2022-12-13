Read full article on original website
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
WHSV
Magdalena Bake embarks next chapter with new storefront
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Magdalena Bake is celebrating the holidays with a new permanent home. The storefront is a chance to expand while staying dipped in culture. “We’re gonna have specials as well each weekends and really grow from there — and be able to do some fun creative pastries.” Front-Of-House Manager Rylie Healy said.
cbs19news
Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
NBC 29 News
One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The One Stop Shop in Charlottesville has grown. What was once to help those who were formerly incarcerated is now open to anybody in the community that needs the resources it offers. “We came together and it just snowballed. Every time we meet now, it’s more...
WHSV
Salvation Army of Harrisonburg in need of bell ringers to meet Kettle donation goal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s crunch time before Christmas. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is behind on its donation goal. Recent winter weather and a shortage of bell ringers have put the campaign behind. “We just need bell ringers. We’ve had this all season long. We’ve...
Augusta Free Press
School field trip to JMU gets Karens bent out of shape over ‘racial plays’
A grandmother got upset because a third-grade field trip to see a performance of traditional Nigerian dance at JMU made her feel uncomfortable about being white, and now Rockingham County Public Schools is having to do something to make her feel better about herself. That’s what we’re getting from our...
WHSV
Mercy House partnering with Brother’s Craft Brewing for 7th year of Giving Tree
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brother’s Craft Brewing has teamed up with Mercy House for another year of its giving tree. “We invite customers to come and take the ornaments and bring the presents back in and we end up with this awesome program,” Jason Shifflett, co-owner of Brother’s Craft Brewing said.
WHSV
Wreaths Across America comes to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the United States Saturday thousands of wreaths were laid on the headstones of military veterans for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. ”We are here to remember not their death but their life. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful American,” Eleanor Price, chairman of Wreath’s Across America for Harrisonburg said.
The Daily South
86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant
In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
WHSV
The Harrisonburg Salvation Christmas Effort is running behind
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With only a week until Christmas, one of the holiday season’s longest-running fundraisers is facing a major projected shortfall. Some of the cause could be loss of bell-ringing days because of weather and a lack of bell ringers at all locations. The Salvation Army is asking people to donate when they can.
cbs19news
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WHSV
Cat’s Cradle lowering adoption fees for end of year adoption goal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The next 37 kittens who are adopted from Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg will have 40 dollars taken off the adoption fees. “We just got a recent donation from John and Crystal Yates to help sponsor some of our adoption fees for the rest of the year,” Kristin Rhodenizer, adoption counselor at Cat’s Cradle said. “They’re gonna help cover $40 for each adoption fees, so we were able to drop it down from $65 to $25 for the next 37 adoptions this month.”
theriver953.com
SCSO offers property checks for the holidays
Shenandoah County residents traveling for the holidays can have some peace of mind thanks to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices’ property checks. If you are leaving your home unoccupied and would like your property to be added to the checklist, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly or visit to fill out a form.
WHSV
Winter solstice highlights this week up in the sky
(WHSV) - The shortest day of the year occurs this week plus some other interesting things up in the sky. On Wednesday, Mercury will reach its farthest distance from the Sun up in the sky. Mercury will be 20 degrees east of the Sun, creating its maximum visibility in the evening. Mercury will be located in the southwestern sky in the evening with an ideal viewing at 5:20 pm. Venus will be to Mercury’s lower right.
royalexaminer.com
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 16
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school basketball games on Friday, December 16.
