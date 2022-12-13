Read full article on original website
Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified
Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
Brothers arrested in connection to deadly shooting at central Fresno apartment complex
Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in central Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: Suspects arrested in deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting of two brothers that left one injured and one dead last week, according to the Fresno police Department. Officials say on Dec. 8, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the […]
Footwear among stolen packages recovered by Clovis Police in traffic stop
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man from Fresno was arrested in Clovis on Wednesday after officers found his car full of stolen packages, including multiple pairs of footwear, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue after identifying a vehicle […]
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
Watch: Teachers Fear for Their Safety at Fresno Middle School
This week, teachers and a parent described to the Fresno Unified School Board a troubling scenario on a district campus where students are out of control and face no consequences for violence, profane language, and other forms of misbehavior. Leanna Bromley, who is in her first year at Wawona Middle...
Clovis Police arrest Porch Pirate after Traffic Stop
December14th: A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspected porch pirate after an observant Clovis Police Officer recognized the suspect vehicle near Clovis/Barstow. While on patrol just before 8PM last night, a CPD officer noticed a car from a case that he had taken just hours earlier for a package theft that had occurred in the Harlan Ranch area.
Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges
December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
Hundreds impacted by power outage in Downtown Fresno
A power outage left hundreds of PG&E customers in Downtown Fresno in the dark on Saturday.
Structure fire in Visalia sends one to burn unit
On Wednesday Dec. 14 at approximately 2:20 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located in the 3000 block of West Walnut. The first arriving officer reported heavy smoke coming from the residence as well as a subject who was injured. Fire crews controlled the fire within 15 minutes.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect, victim in stabbing death, burning of pregnant woman in Fresno
FRENO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pregnant woman who was killed and burned on Tuesday in Fresno has been identified – along with the suspect in the case, who was the victim’s brother, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to police, at around 12:30 p.m. police officers and members of the Fresno Fire Department responded […]
Brother arrested for murder of his pregnant sister in Northwest Fresno
Fresno Police have arrested the brother of the pregnant woman who was murdered and set on fire in Northwest Fresno.
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance Identifying Suspect in Attempted Smash-and-Grab Theft at Macy’s in Fresno
December 15, 2022 - On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 11:43 A.M., Northwest officers responded to Orloff Jewelers, located at 770 W. Shaw Avenue, regarding a male lingering suspiciously in the store (Event 2212140511). He was wearing a green sweatshirt, beanie, and shorts. The employees believed he would smash the glass case to steal the jewelry. The male left before the police arrived.
Man stabbed at Fresno gas station say police
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been transported to the hospital after he was stabbed Tuesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 7 p.m. a man in his 30s walked into the Arco gas station at Blackstone and Garland letting the employees know he had just been stabbed. Units […]
