VB council approves $3M settlement with Donovon Lynch’s family in wrongful death lawsuit

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10
"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
Protestors want Virginia Beach pastor to step down
Blanchard was arrested after he and 16 other men were arrested in an online chatting sting in 2021.
WAVY News 10
Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport News
Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport News

A police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that a 24-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash

Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County.
WAVY News 10
1 shot on Waterfront Drive in Virginia Beach
1 shot on Waterfront Drive in Virginia Beach

Police say one person was shot in Virginia Beach on Saturday night.
WAVY News 10
Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today
Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today
Incriminating evidence stacking up against Newport News husband in death of missing wife
Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge, although his wife has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never heard from after July 17.
WAVY News 10
1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries
1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard.
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
liveforlivemusic.com
Virginia Beach To Pay $3 Million Settlement For Unlawful Killing Of Pharrell’s Cousin
The city of Virginia Beach has agreed to pay a $3 million settlement to the father of Donovon Lynch, a Black man shot and killed by a police officer last March. Lynch is a cousin of acclaimed songwriter and record producer Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native who used his voice to call national attention to the case.
Victims of fatal York County bus crash identified
Police say none of the passengers of the bus were wearing seatbelts, and that speed and alcohol are both believed to be contributing factors. Virginia State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating this incident.
Witness testimony reveals new details about murder case of still-missing Newport News mother
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New witness testimony revealed new details about the weeks leading up to the disappearance of Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis, as well as the immediate hours after her last known whereabouts. Eure-Lewis' husband Adrian Lewis is charged with first-degree murder, even though authorities still have...
Motion for new trial struck down in Cummings murder case
Dooley, 29, was one of four men charged in the 2011 murder of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings and the wounding of his roommate, Jake Carey, at the home they rented on West 42nd Street in Norfolk.
Feds tie Chesapeake double homicide to illegal marijuana pop-up shop
Eight people face charges related to the illegal sale of marijuana out of an apartment. The case was just recently unsealed in the federal court database.
Hampton jury convicts man on firearm and fentanyl distribution charges
More than two years after a traffic stop in Hampton that led to an arrest, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a conviction in the case.
Portsmouth police: man charged with making 'several' online threats
A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Portsmouth police said he made "several concerning threats" online.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight
Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight
WAVY News 10
Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely
Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely
Troopers: Alcohol, speed were factors in deadly I-64 party bus crash
Police have released the names of the two men and one woman killed following a crash that involved a party bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia.
25-year-old former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 deadly DUI crash
According to police, 25-year-old Alexis Whitehead was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, causing the death of another by racing, DUI causing significant and permanent injury, and DUI.
