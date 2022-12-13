ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Supporters tell Washington Supreme Court: uphold the capital gains tax

By Lawrence Wilson
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkFMN_0jhWmZpQ00
The Washington State Supreme Court Building in Olympia, Washington  Tim Gruver / The Center Square

(The Center Square) — Four amicus briefs filed Monday with the Washington Supreme Court argue in favor of the constitutionality and necessity of the state’s capital gains tax. The briefs were filed by four groups variously representing legal scholars, rural business interests, child and family advocates and taxpayers.

Last year, the Democratically-controlled state Legislature passed and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law a capital-gains tax aimed at the state’s wealthiest residents. The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. Exceptions include the sale of real estate, livestock, and small family-owned businesses.

On March 1, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled the tax unconstitutional, siding with plaintiffs in supporting their definition of capital gains as income.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson then asked the state Supreme Court to take up the case on direct appeal. Oral arguments in a case challenging the 2021 law’s constitutionality are scheduled for January 26.

A brief filed by six legal scholars argues that the tax is properly considered an excise tax and not an income tax, which is constitutionally prohibited in Washington.

Hugh Spitzer, Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law and Lily Kahng, Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law, were joined by four out-of-state scholars in stating that “ESSB 5096 falls squarely within this Court’s longstanding definition of an excise tax because the incidence of the tax operates upon the act of transferring capital assets and not directly upon the property itself…”

Spitzer further argued, “The legislature structured the new state capital gains tax as an excise tax. Washington’s Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that taxes on sales of goods or real estate are excise taxes.”

A group of nonprofit and research organizations argued that the capital gains tax is a necessary corrective to the racial injustice built into the state’s tax code. The group argues, “Washington’s upside-down tax code perpetuates wealth disparities built upon institutional racism by disproportionately burdening those least able to pay, particularly BIPOC communities.”

The group states that BIPOC, or Black, Indigenous and People of Color, have endured “the harsh burden of paying a higher share of their income in taxes than the wealthiest,” and, “Indeed, historically, Washington’s tax code has largely favored white-owned financial assets.”

The brief concludes that the 7% tax on the exchange of long-term capital assets will have only a modest impact on wealthy Washingtonians while improving the economic fortunes of all.

A group of current and former leaders in business, child advocacy, education and one economist filed a brief arguing that programs financed by the capital gains tax will help Washington’s rural dwellers.

“The Legislature passed a capital gains tax to help fix our upside-down tax system so those who should pay more, do pay more, the brief states. It continues, “Without the capital gains tax, rural economies will continue to suffer disproportionate, compounding harms from regressive taxes and lack of childcare,” and that “revenue from the tax will support education and childcare which bring immediate and long-term benefits for rural economies.”

Finally, a brief filed by a group of taxpayer organizations argued that the capital gains tax will benefit all Washingtonians, including the few who would be obliged to pay it.

“The tax will make substantial improvements to Washington’s upside-down tax structure, reduce inequity, and provide badly needed funding for education, early learning, and child care, benefiting all Washingtonians, including those most likely to pay the tax,” the brief states.

Pending the Supreme Court's decision, Washington lawmakers advised the Department of Revenue that its proposed rule concerning the payment of the capital gains tax should be labeled as advisory only, meaning that the tax should not be collected prior to the ruling.

However, Ferguson then asked the court to stay Huber's injunction, allowing the state to collect the tax before a final ruling.

On Nov. 30 the Washington Supreme Court issued an order allowing the state’s Department of Revenue to begin collecting the tax while the lawsuit concerning its constitutionality is pending.

The Center Square simultaneously published a report on the opposing amicus briefs, arguing for finding the tax unconstitutional.

Comments / 38

Robo
5d ago

I was wondering how they were planning to pay for the reduced payments for the medical insurance for poor and illegals. It’s hard to believe that many taxpayers were included in the decision making process for this tax. In my eyes, if they tax income, it is an income tax.

Reply
12
ralphrocks
5d ago

I need educated. How does a 7% capital gains tax help LGBTQ, POC, indigenous etc., folks. It isn’t reducing the tax stress on lower income people I don’t believe. Making wealthier people pay more in taxes makes the State wealthier, which in turn gives them more money to hire more people. Patty Murray makes a minimum of 174,000 a year. Her staff salaries were 3.8 million. Up 500,000 from the previous year. So making wealthier people poorer to get more in line with the poor? Make sure everyone gets to be equal? Like communism? Can someone when they have a minute explain this to me? Truly trying to understand! Thank you all and Happy Holidays!

Reply
10
Doug Myers
5d ago

Out of state amicus briefs. So Fregi and Jay have to go out of state for support for this clearly unconstitutional tax. Which we all know out demorat packed Supreme Court will say is constitutional.

Reply
7
Related
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
The Center Square

Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training

(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spent on providing abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023-2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature but is not binding on lawmakers. The proposal calls for $70.4 billion in government spending. Of that amount, nearly $1.2 billion is allocated for the Department...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge

(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge

Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
The Hill

Democrats block GOP proposal to freeze federal funding until 2023

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday blocked a request to pass a continuing resolution to essentially freeze federal spending until 2023, when Republicans will control the House.   Democrats opposed the push by a group of Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and…
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds. “That the large capacity magazine bans promote public safety is mere speculation,” Raschio wrote. “The court cannot sustain restraint...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy