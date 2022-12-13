Supporters tell Washington Supreme Court: uphold the capital gains tax

The Washington State Supreme Court Building in Olympia, Washington Tim Gruver / The Center Square

(The Center Square) — Four amicus briefs filed Monday with the Washington Supreme Court argue in favor of the constitutionality and necessity of the state’s capital gains tax. The briefs were filed by four groups variously representing legal scholars, rural business interests, child and family advocates and taxpayers.

Last year, the Democratically-controlled state Legislature passed and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law a capital-gains tax aimed at the state’s wealthiest residents. The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. Exceptions include the sale of real estate, livestock, and small family-owned businesses.

On March 1, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled the tax unconstitutional, siding with plaintiffs in supporting their definition of capital gains as income.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson then asked the state Supreme Court to take up the case on direct appeal. Oral arguments in a case challenging the 2021 law’s constitutionality are scheduled for January 26.

A brief filed by six legal scholars argues that the tax is properly considered an excise tax and not an income tax, which is constitutionally prohibited in Washington.

Hugh Spitzer, Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law and Lily Kahng, Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law, were joined by four out-of-state scholars in stating that “ESSB 5096 falls squarely within this Court’s longstanding definition of an excise tax because the incidence of the tax operates upon the act of transferring capital assets and not directly upon the property itself…”

Spitzer further argued, “The legislature structured the new state capital gains tax as an excise tax. Washington’s Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that taxes on sales of goods or real estate are excise taxes.”

A group of nonprofit and research organizations argued that the capital gains tax is a necessary corrective to the racial injustice built into the state’s tax code. The group argues, “Washington’s upside-down tax code perpetuates wealth disparities built upon institutional racism by disproportionately burdening those least able to pay, particularly BIPOC communities.”

The group states that BIPOC, or Black, Indigenous and People of Color, have endured “the harsh burden of paying a higher share of their income in taxes than the wealthiest,” and, “Indeed, historically, Washington’s tax code has largely favored white-owned financial assets.”

The brief concludes that the 7% tax on the exchange of long-term capital assets will have only a modest impact on wealthy Washingtonians while improving the economic fortunes of all.

A group of current and former leaders in business, child advocacy, education and one economist filed a brief arguing that programs financed by the capital gains tax will help Washington’s rural dwellers.

“The Legislature passed a capital gains tax to help fix our upside-down tax system so those who should pay more, do pay more, the brief states. It continues, “Without the capital gains tax, rural economies will continue to suffer disproportionate, compounding harms from regressive taxes and lack of childcare,” and that “revenue from the tax will support education and childcare which bring immediate and long-term benefits for rural economies.”

Finally, a brief filed by a group of taxpayer organizations argued that the capital gains tax will benefit all Washingtonians, including the few who would be obliged to pay it.

“The tax will make substantial improvements to Washington’s upside-down tax structure, reduce inequity, and provide badly needed funding for education, early learning, and child care, benefiting all Washingtonians, including those most likely to pay the tax,” the brief states.

Pending the Supreme Court's decision, Washington lawmakers advised the Department of Revenue that its proposed rule concerning the payment of the capital gains tax should be labeled as advisory only, meaning that the tax should not be collected prior to the ruling.

However, Ferguson then asked the court to stay Huber's injunction, allowing the state to collect the tax before a final ruling.

On Nov. 30 the Washington Supreme Court issued an order allowing the state’s Department of Revenue to begin collecting the tax while the lawsuit concerning its constitutionality is pending.

