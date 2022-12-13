Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Shooting
Police detectives look into a shooting that injured one person near 30th and Pinkney Streets in Omaha. They say officers went to that location after receiving a "ShotSpotter" technology alert of numerous rounds of gunfire early Sunday evening. They found evidence of a shooting, but no victims. But, a few...
iheart.com
Search Continues For Lincoln Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. They say 26-year-old Keith Duckett failed to return to the facility after a work assignment on Friday. Corrections says Duckett started his sentence in April, 2021. He was sentenced to four to ten years...
iheart.com
Early Morning Omaha Fire Investigated
Omaha Fire Investigators now look for the cause of an early morning house fire. On arrival near 41st and Binney Streets around four this morning, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the attached garage of a single family residence. Firefighters quickly put out the fire. No one was home,...
WOWT
Omaha woman charged after allegedly leaving 5 cats abandoned in apartment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges. Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
1011now.com
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
Nebraska men arrested on theft, drug charges in Stanton County
Two men were arrested in a stolen pickup truck after they were pulled over due to speeding on Highway 275 near Stanton, Neb.
WOWT
No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. The ex-wife of Aldrick Scott tells 6 News exclusively about the man she knew. Woolworth Avenue cleared up after icy conditions. Updated: 13 hours...
knopnews2.com
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.
Man Arrested for OWI
(Montgomery County) On Saturday officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Linn Hudson for Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Hudson was stopped in the 200 block of N 8th St. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on 1000-dollar bond. On...
KETV.com
Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
WOWT
Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Woman arrested after attempting to rob bank at drive-thru window
A woman in Iowa was placed under arrest Tuesday after she attempted to rob a bank through the drive-thru window. Lisa Stenberg, 51, was taken into custody after allegedly passing a note to the teller demanding cash.
1011now.com
Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
KETV.com
Bellevue family hoping security footage leads to capture of decoration thief
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A Bellevue family is asking for help, and seeking answers, after one of their Christmas inflatables was stolen from their front yard. April and Chris Rivas have all of their decorative inflatables set to a timer. On Monday, when their newest one was deflated, it was stolen out of their front yard.
Updated: One person injured in Single-Vehicle Accident
(Wiota) The driver of a Chevy pickup suffered injuries in a rollover accident north of Wiota on Sunday morning. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:12 a.m. at 67777 Edgewood Road. The two occupants in the vehicle were deer hunting with a group and pulled over on the side of the road to observe some deer. The truck parked too close entered the ditch becoming wedged in the steep ravine. Atlantic and Anita fire extricated the occupants from the four-door Chevy pickup.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 2400 block of N 8th Street on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. Officers transported Eilers to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
Comments / 0