Washington State

Washington ranked ninth overall in American Health Annual Rankings Report

UNITED STATES — The United Health Foundation and American Public Health Association released the 2022 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report, analyzing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic thus far over a multitude of factors. The report also analyzed state-by-state impacts, breaking down strengths and weaknesses for each state, plus which improvements and challenges are more prevalent in each state.
WASHINGTON STATE
Connell rail interchange to get $15 million under Governor's proposed budged

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently proposed 2023-25 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. $10 million of the proposed $15 million has already been appropriated by the State Legislature in 2015. $5 million is proposed in the 2023-25 budget for an actual total of $14.5 million.
CONNELL, WA
PEST ALERT: Invasive species confirmed on out-of-state holiday greenery

WASHINGTON STATE — Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are asking state residents to check their winter greenery, like trees and wreathes, for an invasive species. The elongate hemlock scale (EHS) was confirmed by the WSDA in early December on holiday greenery sourced from outside the state, according to a WSDA press release.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sunday Dec. 18 Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory expires at 10 p.m. for the east slopes of the Cascades and 10 a.m. Monday for the Blues. Cascades are seeing some heavy snowfall with 4-12" expected by Monday morning and the Blues/foothills could see 5-10" by Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for...
YAKIMA, WA

