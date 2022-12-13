Read full article on original website
Washington ranked ninth overall in American Health Annual Rankings Report
UNITED STATES — The United Health Foundation and American Public Health Association released the 2022 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report, analyzing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic thus far over a multitude of factors. The report also analyzed state-by-state impacts, breaking down strengths and weaknesses for each state, plus which improvements and challenges are more prevalent in each state.
Connell rail interchange to get $15 million under Governor's proposed budged
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently proposed 2023-25 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. $10 million of the proposed $15 million has already been appropriated by the State Legislature in 2015. $5 million is proposed in the 2023-25 budget for an actual total of $14.5 million.
Polygamous leader conspired from prison to help child wives escape foster care, feds say
A polygamous leader helped girls he considered his wives escape last month from Arizona group homes, according to an affidavit filed this week that alleges he did so from a federal prison. The filing said Samuel Rappylee Bateman helped orchestrate the escape in a series of video calls from the...
PEST ALERT: Invasive species confirmed on out-of-state holiday greenery
WASHINGTON STATE — Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are asking state residents to check their winter greenery, like trees and wreathes, for an invasive species. The elongate hemlock scale (EHS) was confirmed by the WSDA in early December on holiday greenery sourced from outside the state, according to a WSDA press release.
Tri-Cities Steel Band Association 26th Annual Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church
For the 26th year, the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association hosts it's Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church. Several steel drums and Marimba Bands were there to play some holiday music while people had the opportunity to walk around a bake sale full of holiday treats. Two high school steel drummers...
Sunday Dec. 18 Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory expires at 10 p.m. for the east slopes of the Cascades and 10 a.m. Monday for the Blues. Cascades are seeing some heavy snowfall with 4-12" expected by Monday morning and the Blues/foothills could see 5-10" by Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for...
